Mitchell Christian girls top Iroquois

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and maintained their comfortable lead the rest of the way.

"The girls played a good game tonight and shared the ball well," Mitchell Christian coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "Defensively, we did a much better job on the boards. It was great to see the balanced scoring attack."

Adaya Plastow paced the balanced scoring attack with 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. Colette Haag added 12 points, while Alyson VanderPol and Erica Thompson both netted seven points.

Mitchell Christian (1-1) will host Wessington Springs, with the varsity girls game at 2:30 p.m. today.

MITCHELL CHRISTIAN 60

IROQUOIS 34

Mitchell Christian (1-1): Adaya Plastow 6 3-8 15, Taylor Lepke 1 0-2 2, Carlie VanderPol 2 0-0 4, Alyson VanderPol 3 1-1 7, Colette Haag 5 2-3 12, Maggie Reynen 1 0-0 2, Charlotte Haag 3 0-0 6, Katelyn Karhoff 0 0-1 0, Sarah Morris 2 0-0 4, Erica Thompson 3 1-5 7, Anna Cooper 0 1-6 1. Totals 26 8-26 60.

Iroquois (0-1): Tiffany Miller 5 2-3 17, Hannah Wehlander 0 2-2 2, Raysia Culver 2 0-1 4, Katie Dubro 3 0-1 7, Kaitlyn Maas 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Keating 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-9 34.

MC 16 31 44 60

I 5 14 30 34

3-point field goals: Mitchell Christian 0, Iroquois 6 (Miller 5, Dubro). Rebounds: Mitchell Christian 34 (Plastow 8). Assists: Mitchell Christian 16 (Plastow 4). Steals: Mitchell Christian 17 (Lepke 4, Plastow 4). Blocks: Mitchell Christian 1 (A. VanderPol 1). Turnovers: Mitchell Christian 14. Total fouls: Iroquois 21; Mitchell Christian 12.