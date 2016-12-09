Miller leaves with injury as SDSU falls to Green Bay

SDSU fell behind 27-16 at halftime, shooting just 23 percent in the first half. A Mitchell native, Miller was hurt on the final play of the first half and did not return to the game, instead watching the remainder of the game with ice on her knee, the Brookings Register reported. She finished the game with seven points.

Green Bay (8-1) was led by Mehryn Kraker's 18-point game and Jessica Lindstrom's 14-point, 13-rebound performance.

The Jacks had 10 points from Madison Guebert but were 4-of-32 on 3-point shots, falling to 7-2 on the season. Mitchell's Kerri Young had four points in the contest, which pitted the top-two ranked mid-majors in Division I women's basketball

SDSU will host George Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday in Brookings.