Marlin varsity teams embark with new leaders

The team is under new leadership this season, with Cody Denne transitioning over from the girls varsity to the boys head coach role, replacing Chris Tronnes.

"It's always been my dream to coach the boys varsity, so this is exciting for me," Denne said.

The team has two large offensive holes to fill after Jacob Thill graduated and Spencer Neugebauer decided not to play this season.

Denne said to expect the team's top two returning scorers to fill those voids.

Jake Jarman posted 28 points (14 goals and 14 assists) in 18 games a year ago and Jesse Grosdidier had 26 points, including a team-best 17 goals last season. Bryce Geraets (12 points) and Drew Kitchens (11 points) are also back in the lineup, as well.

The team brings back both of its goaltenders from a year ago in Joshua Loecker and Ben Colwell. Both goalies had four wins in the regular season a year ago, splitting time in net. Loecker had a save percentage of about 85 percent, with a goals against average of 5.04, while Colwell stopped 81 percent of the shots he faces and had a goals against average of 6.15. Denne said the Brookings Rangers will be the favorites for the state title again this year. The Marlins were 8-10 a year ago during the regular season and took sixth place. The coach said the Marlins should be a team that can compete with the best teams in the state.

"I just think we have a really talented team that understands the game, understands the team aspect to the game," Denne said. "It's a young team that I would expect to have success as the season goes on.

"We're going to play a fast and physical style of hockey," he added.

The Marlin boys host Huron at 8 p.m. tonight at the Mitchell Activities Center.

Marlin girls hope to be cohesive squad

Much like the boys team, the Mitchell Marlins are also under new leadership, with coach Dennis Schley as the lead coach on the bench.

Schley said his focus is for the team to understand the nuances of the game as much as possible, so as to help the team's ability to react to situations in the game.

"It's just the philosophy of knowing about the game and understanding how situations can play out," he said. "We spend some time going over different plays and what to do in situations so they can better understand where we need to be."

The team has just 13 players, and started the season with a few injuries, meaning the Marlins were down to just two lines and a couple of defensive pairs to the start the season.

"We're going to have players that are going to have a lot of ice time," Schley said. "With the numbers the way they are, we kind of have to go with what we have. It would be nice to bring up a few kids from the junior varsity but that's not really an option."

Schley said the silver lining is that the team might be small but it has a lot of players with varsity experience and have played together before.

"Most the girls have playing together for three or four years, at least," Schley said. "It helps because you can move players around. They already know each other and have an idea of how they need to play."

Off a 6-15 regular season in 2015-16, the Marlins bring back their two primary scorers from a year ago, with Grace Halvorson's 26 points (21 goals, five assists) and Ashley Jones's 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) back on the roster. Unfortunately for Mitchell, both players started the season with injuries that have kept them off the ice.

"It really hurts to have them out," Schley said.

Ashley Zimmer was the team's goaltender last season but did most of the work out of necessity, as the Marlins were without goaltender Katie Uithoven due to injury. This season, Uithoven is back healthy, allowing Zimmer to return to her skating role. The pair teamed up for five of the team's six wins in net a year ago.

Aberdeen was the team to set the girls' varsity league on fire a year ago, winning the state championship with an undefeated season and Schley said they're heavy favorites to do that again. He said Mitchell will focus on its own team and hope to have everyone do their part.

"I'm more about the team concept," Schley said. "I'm really trying to preach the key role of the team. Whether they're scoring or they're out there as a line mate and they play those roles, those are all important."

The Marlin girls host Watertown at 6 p.m. tonight at the Mitchell Activities Center.