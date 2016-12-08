Area wrestling: Parkston goes 1-2 at home quad

Lyman goes 3-0 at home quad

PRESHO -- The Lyman wrestling team went 3-0 at a home quadrangular meet on Thursday in Presho. The Raiders defeated Lower Brule 125-12, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 54-23 and Sully Buttes 60-23. Against Lower Brule, Lyman picked up wins by Tyrone Oldenkamp (132 pounds), Blake Brodercht (145), Quinston Larson (160), Nathan King (195), Camron McManigal (220) and Jadeon Biggers (285). Shilo Mowry (113), Jacob Hofer (132), Jack Miller (160) each earned wins by pin against Miller/Highmore-Harrold. In the win over Sully Buttes, Tristan Penny (120), Tyrone Oldenkamp (126), Miller and McManigal earned wins. Lyman competes at the Gregory Invite on Saturday in Gregory.

Winner, Wagner earn wins over Burke/Gregory

BURKE -- Winner and Wagner each earned wins over Burke/Gregory at a triangular on Thursday in Burke. The Warriors topped the Storm 63-18 and Wagner earned a 44-30 win. Results of the Winner vs. Wagner dual were reported. Burke/Gregory hosts the Gregory Invite on Saturday in Gregory.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney goes 2-1 at Sioux Valley Quad

VOLGA -- The Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney wrestling team went 2-1 at the Sioux Valley quadrangular on Thursday in Volga. The Titans topped Garretson 49-17, beat Sioux Valley 48-19 and fell to Parker 33-27. Thomas Baker (170 pounds), Tanner Risseeuw (195) and Jesse Hastings (220) each earned three wins on the night, while Marcus Urban (152) had two wins and a win by forfeit. MV/P/CS will compete in the Howard tournament on Saturday in Howard.

WRESTLING Parkston quadrangular (Parkston, Tri-Valley, Canton, Adrian (Minn.) Thursday in Parkston

Parkston 31, Tri-Valley 30:106: Landon Sudbeck (P) over Carson Norgaard (TV) (7-5); 113: Cordell Murtha (P) over Bradyn Glasford (TV) (6-2); 120: Caden Lamer (TV) over Noah Mahoney (P) (Fall 1:23); 126: Jerry Kohler (P) win by forfeit; 132: Rocky Berg (P) over Nathan Rombough (TV) (Fall 0:43); 138: Christopher Wollman (TV) won by forfeit; 145: Max Breitkreutz (TV) over Logan Heidinger (P) (Fall 5:30); 152: Brayden Mutcher (TV) won by forfeit; 160: Double Forfeit; 170: Double Forfeit; 182: Slayton Neugebauer (P) over Ethan Nehlich (TV) (Fall 3:48); 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Noah Riechert (P) over Willie Heiberger (TV) (Fall 1:23); 285: Alec Blackford (TV) won by forfeit.

Canton 60, Parkston 15: 106: Landon Sudbeck (P) over Seth Peterson (C) (12-6); 113: Braxton Trowbridge (C) over Cordell Murtha (P) (Fall 1:01); 120: Noah Mahoney (P) won by forfeit; 126: Dylan Hanisch (C) won by forfeit; 132: Rocky Berg (P) over Scott Peterson (C) (3-2); 138: Jake Cline (C) won by forfeit; 145: Kaden Laubach (C) over Logan Heidinger (P) (Fall 1:33); 152: Shaeden Scheidt © won by forfeit; 160: Kyle Laubach (C) won by forfeit; 170: Kyle Seibel (C) won by forfeit; 182: Slayton Neugebauer (P) over Cullen Rutten (C) (6-4); 195: Devin Stork (C) won by forfeit; 220: Payton Smith (C) over Noah Riechert (P) (Fall 5:54); 285: Adam Miller (C) won by forfeit.

Adrian, Minnesota 28, Parkston 25: 106: Logan Taylor (A) over Landon Sudbeck (P) (MD 13-5); 113: Cordell Murtha (P) over Tylor Hix (A) (MD 10-2); 120: Noah Mahoney (P) over Brandon Combs (A) (Dec 4-2); 126: Preston Nelson (A) won by forfeit; 132: Rocky Berg (P) over Logan Sherer (A) (Fall 4:37); 138: Chandler Combs (A) won by forfeit; 145: Marshall Taylor (A) won by forfeit; 152: Double Forfeit 160: Beau Bullerman (A) won by forfeit; 170: Double Forfeit 182: Slayton Neugebauer (P) over Rebekah Walton (A) (Fall 2:33); 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Noah Riechert (P) over Mitchell Wagner (A) (Fall 2:52) 285: Double Forfeit.

Burke/Gregory Triangular

Thursday in Burke

Winner 63, Burke/Gregory 18: 106: Kaden Keiser (W) over Mason Hood (B/G) (Fall 1:56) 113: Wyatt Turnquist (W) win by forfeit; 120: Atlas Willuweit (W) over Jordan Vosika (B/G)) (Fall 1:21); 126: Trevor Peters (W) over (B/G) win by forfeit; 132: Frank Even (B/G) over Aaron Gilchrist (W) (Fall 1:55); 138: Landon Debus (W) over Taron Serr (B/G) (Fall 2:37); 145: Finn Hanson (B/G) over Tristan Watzel (W) (Fall 0:10); 152: Vladik Johnson (B/G) over Cailob Week (W) (Fall 1:43); 160: Riggin Shippy (W) over Tyler Murray (B/G) (Fall 3:18); 170: Kayleb Brozik (W) over Jeremiah Beck (B/G) (Dec 2-1); 182: Achilles Willuweit (W) over (B/G) win by forfeit; 195: Jayden Schroeder (W) over Cade Fortuna (B/G) (Fall 1:44); 220: Nick Blare (W) over Rhoss Oliver (B/G) (Fall 1:37); 285: Tre`zen Doren (W) over Ridge Oliver (B/G) (Fall 2:09).

Wagner 44, Burke/Gregory 30 106: Bradyn Lhotak (Wa.) over Mason Hood (B/G) (Fall 1:27); 113: Lance Soukup (Wa.) over (B/G) (For.); 120: Jordan Vosika (B/G) over (Wa.) (For.); 126: Preston Nedved (Wa.) win by forfeit; 132: Ben Soukup (Wa.) over Frank Even (B/G) (MD 9-1); 138: Taron Serr (B/G) over Devon Medricky (Wa.) (Fall 2:37); 145: Colton Frei (Wa.) over Finn Hanson (B/G) (MD 8-0); 152: Vladik Johnson (B/G) over Tony Bruguier (Wa.) (Fall 0:48); 160: Jeremiah Beck (B/G) win by forfeit; 170: KJ St. Pierre (Wa.) win by forfeit; 182: OPEN; 195: Cole Soulek (Wa.) over Cade Fortuna (B/G) (Fall 3:00); 220: Dawson Lensing (Wa.) over Rhoss Oliver (B/G) (Fall 1:20); 285: Colten Nelson (B/G) over Jace Johnson (Wa.) (Fall 2:56)

Rapid City Quadrangular Huron 42, Sturgis 39 Aberdeen Central 34, Sturgis 32 Aberdeen Central 43, Rapid City Central 24 Rapid City Central 48, Huron 21

Sioux Valley Quadrangular Parker 49, Sioux Valley 21 Mt. Vernon 48, Sioux Valley 19 Sioux Valley 42, Garretson 36 Parker 36, Garretson 33 Mt. Vernon 49, Garretson 17 Parker 33, Mt. Vernon 27