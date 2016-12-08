Reiner finished with a game-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds, while Kianna Payer finished with 14 points and Erica Koster chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

TDA went 19-of-55 from the field for 34 percent shooting and 6-of-17 from behind the arc for 35 percent.

Kimball/White Lake was led by Whitney Hinker, who finished the game with 12 points. Carly Beckmann added eight points for the WiLdKats, who made 11 of 53 field goals and had 16 turnovers in the loss.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2-0) will host Menno in Tripp on Saturday. Kimball/White Lake (1-1) will host Platte-Geddes on Tuesday in Kimball.

TDA 21 31 45 59

KWL 5 14 24 35

West Central 61, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 38

HARTFORD—West Central broke away from a one-point first quarter lead and downed Mount Vernon/Plankinton 61-38 on Thursday in a high school girls basketball game in Hartford.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton trailed 9-8 after the first quarter, but fell behind 25-13 at halftime. The Trojans extended their lead to 33-22 and blew the game open in the fourth quarter.

Katlyn Briggs paced Mount Vernon/Plankinton with 15 points and five rebounds.

Kamryn Lindskov led West Central with 12 points. Kaitlyn Meadors added 11 points and six rebounds for the Trojans.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (1-1) will play Corsica-Stickney in Corsica on Dec. 15. West Central (1-0) will host Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday in Hartford.

MVP 8 13 22 38

WC 9 25 33 61

Freeman 64, Parker 45

FREEMAN—Three players combined for 48 points to power Freeman to a 64-45 win over Parker in high school girls basketball action on Thursday in Freeman.

Erika Sage paced Freeman with 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Ashley Glanzer and Karli Maske tossed in 14 points apiece for the Flyers.

Raelin Jurgens and Lexi Olson led Parker with 15 points each.

Freeman (2-0) will host Platte-Geddes on Dec. 17 in Freeman. Parker (0-1) will play McCook Central/Montrose on Saturday in Montrose.

P 12 22 31 45

F 19 32 41 64

Hanson 56, Bridgewater-Emery 26

ALEXANDRIA—Three players scored in double figures to lead Hanson to a 56-26 win over Bridgewater-Emery in a girls basketball game on Thursday in Alexandria.

Jada Campbell tossed in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Beavers. Megan Guericke added 11 points and nine boards in the win. Heather Kayser netted 13 points for Hanson.

Kadra Kayser led Bridgewater-Emery with nine rebounds. Tessa Burnham collected six rebounds for the Huskies.

Hanson (1-1) will host Parkston on Monday in Alexandria. Bridgewater-Emery (0-1) will host Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday in Bridgewater.

BE 8 11 21 26

H 24 36 48 56

Howard 47, Sioux Valley 46

HOWARD—Howard edged Sioux Valley 47-46 in a Big East Conference girls basketball showdown on Thursday in Howard.

Bailey Rudebusch led the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Josie Erickson had nine points and Citori Rentz added six points. Howard went 16-of-55 from the floor for 29 percent, 4-of-12 on 3-pointers for 33 percent and 11-of-18 from the foul line for 61 percent.

Sioux Valley's Carley Granum led the Cossacks with 12 points, while Lynsey Stevens added 11 points and Mikan Vincent chipped in 10 points.

Sioux Valley (0-2) will play Clark-Willow Lake on Saturday in Clark. Howard (2-0) will host Chester Area on Tuesday.

SV 15 24 37 46

H 17 26 34 47

Wessington Springs 51, James Valley Christian 36

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Maria Alonso poured in a game-high 28 points as Wessington Springs topped James Valley Christian in girls basketball action on Thursday in Wessington Springs.

Alonso added seven steals, five rebounds and four assists, while Cadee Schelske had nine points for the Spartans, who made 21 of 58 field goals for 36 percent shooting in the win.

For JVC, Samantha Dowling had 13 points and Rebekah Williams added 12 points.

James Valley Christian (0-2) will play at Aberdeen Christian on Saturday in Aberdeen. Wessington Springs (1-0) will play at Mitchell Christian on Saturday in Mitchell.

JVC 6 12 23 36

WS 2 16 32 51

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Colome 30

LAKE ANDES—Andes Central/Dakota Christian downed Colome 49-30 in a high school girls basketball game on Thursday in Lake Andes.

No other information was available.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian (2-0) will host Platte-Geddes on Saturday in Dakota Christian. Colome (0-2) will host Marty on Tuesday in Colome.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

All American Indian Shootout

Lame Deer, Mont. 74, Takini 16

Gillette Invitational

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 44, Rapid City Central 40

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Bison 51, McIntosh 42

Castlewood 45, Colman-Egan 30

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Mobridge-Pollock 41

Custer 49, Hill City 34

DeSmet 74, Lake Preston 26

Faith 46, Wall 30

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Highmore-Harrold 40

McLaughlin 73, Herreid/Selby Area 51

Milbank Area 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 21

Miller 58, Potter County 42

Northwestern 57, Aberdeen Christian 17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Dell Rapids St. Mary 40

St. Francis Indian 55, Bennett County 29

Tri-State, N.D. 62, Great Plains Lutheran 34

Waverly-South Shore 48, Florence/Henry 43

Webster 53, Redfield/Doland 14

Gillette WY Tournament

Rapid City Central 64, Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 51