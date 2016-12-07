Kernels' Miller named to Class AA all-state volleyball team

Miller is joined by four seniors, including two repeat selections, were named to the first team on the 2016 Class AA All-State roster, including Samantha Slaughter of Harrisburg, Cate Whiting of Rapid City Stevens, Karissa Schroder of Huron and Anezka Szabo of Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Also named to the first team were juniors Avery Thorson of Harrisburg, Rylee Boyd of Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Paiton Burckhard of Aberdeen Central.

Miller is the first all-state first-team selection for Mitchell since Taylin Alm did it in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013 and is the Kernels' first sophomore to be a first-team all-state selection since 1992-93, when Kelly (Musick) Tupper was honored as a sophomore.

Miller, a 5-11 outside hitter, had 341 digs this season for Mitchell to go along with 365 digs, 45 blocks and 26 aces.

"She continues to learn the game and works hard to become a better player," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "Mac's leadership on and off the court has helped her become the go-to player she is for us. She is very athletic and can play multiple positions."

Thill said that level of production from a young player was what stood out to her, while commending Miller's coachability.

"That many kills as a sophomore is just incredible," Thill said. "She played all the way around for us and she just improved so much from last year to this year. She has all the tools to be a very good volleyball player. She had a great season and it was very nice for her to be recognized."

Through her freshman and sophomore seasons, Miller has an even 500 kills for her career, 67 aces, 60 blocks and 616 digs. Thill said that the Kernels, who finished the season at 17-8, will benefit from following Miller's lead.

"We have some very highly-skilled kids at every position," she said. "I think Mac makes everyone better and she knows she couldn't do it without her teammates. She would be the first to tell you that, that they helped her achieve that."

Slaughter and Thorson both had record-setting seasons in leading Harrisburg to the Class AA state championship.

Slaughter, a 6-foot-1 outside and middle hitter, was a first team selection in 2015 as a junior. During her senior season she established new Harrisburg volleyball records with 39 kills in a match, 456 kills in a season, 1,205 kills in her career and 304 career blocks.

Additionally, Slaughter had 65 service aces, 85 blocks, 327 digs and eight assists this season for the Tigers. She was recently named South Dakota's Miss Volleyball for Class AA.

Thorson, a 5-8 setter and right-side hitter for the Tigers, posted school records this season with 51 sets in a match and 1,027 set assists for the season. She also had 74 kills and 26 aces. Thorson, who was named to the 2015 Class AA All-State second team as a sophomore, has verbally committed to play volleyball at Augustana following her senior season.

Szabo, a right-side hitter, was a second team selection for Sioux Falls Lincoln in 2015 as a junior. She will also take her talents to Nebraska to play collegiate volleyball next season. During her senior campaign, Szabo helped the Patriots to a seventh-place finish at the state tournament. She finished the season with 513 kills, 32 bocks, 56 aces and 347 digs.

Schroder, a 5-11 opposite-side hitter, was instrumental in Huron's run to a sixth-place finish in the Class AA state tourney. She amassed 439 kills this season on 944 of 1,064 spikes and finished her career with 758 kills. Schroder, who has committed to continue her volleyball career at Dakota Wesleyan, also had 24 aces on 176 of 210 serving, three solo and 60 assisted blocks, 193 digs and 38 assists this season.

Whiting, a 5-10 setter, capped her high school career by helping Rapid City Stevens to a fourth-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament. She sparked the Raiders offensively, with 958 assists.

Whiting also led Stevens from the service line with 221 points on 377 of 396 serves, including a team-high 41 aces. She also had 108 kills, 25 blocks and a team-leading 195 digs.

Boyd, a 6-1 middle hitter, emerged as a force in leading Sioux Falls Roosevelt to a runner-up finish at the Class AA State Tournament. She amassed 369 kills this season, which was double the amount of kills she had during her sophomore season. Boyd also recorded 108 blocks this season for the Rough Riders and had a hitting percentage of .382 to go along with a serving percentage of 92.3.

Burckhard, a 6-0 outside hitter, helped propel Aberdeen Central to a third-place finish in the state tournament. A switch in positions proved to be very beneficial for the Golden Eagles. Burckhard finished the season with 415 kills, 208 digs, 347 service receptions, 50 blocks and 62 aces.

The 2016 Class AA All-State second team consisted of five seniors and a junior. Named to the second team were seniors Ryle Smith of Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Elena Svingen of Pierre; Hanna Jellema of Brandon Valley; Emily VanBockern of Sioux Falls Washington; and Elsie Zajicek of Brandon Valley, along with junior Jayda Shillingstad of Huron.

2016 Class AA all-state volleyball team

First team

Karissa Schroder, Huron — 5-11 senior OPP: 439 kills, 944 of 1,064 hitting; 24 aces on 176 of 210 serves; 3 solo and 60 assisted blocks; 193 digs; and 38 assists.

Samantha Slaughter, Harrisburg — 6-1 senior OH/MH: 458 kills; 65 aces; 85 blocks; 327 digs and 8 assists.

Anezka Szabo, Sioux Falls Lincoln — senior RS: 513 kills; 32 blocks; 56 aces; and 347 digs.

Cate Whiting, Rapid City Stevens — 5-10 senior S: 958 assists; 196 digs; 25 blocks; 108 kills; and 41 aces.

Rylee Boyd, Sioux Falls Roosevelt — 6-1 junior MH: 369 kills; 108 blocks; .382 hitting percentage; and 92.3 serving percentage.

Avery Thorson, Harrisburg — 5-8 junior S/RH: 1,027 assists; 74 kills; and 26 aces.

Mackenzie Miller, Mitchell — 5-11 sophomore OH: 341 kills; 365 digs; 45 blocks and 26 aces.

Paiton Burckhard, Aberdeen Central — 6-0 junior MH: 415 kills; 208 digs; 347 service receptions; 50 blocks and 62 aces.

Second team

Rylee Smith, Sioux Falls O'Gorman — 5-10 senior OH: 353 kills; 233 digs; 10 solo and 43 assisted blocks; and 34 aces.

Elena Svingen, Pierre — 5-9 senior OH: 329 kills; 24 aces; 47 blocks; and 179 digs.

Hanna Jellema, Brandon Valley — 5-11 senior RS: 234 kills; 23 assists; 20 aces; 26 digs; and 16 solo and 38 assisted blocks.

Emily VanBockern, Sioux Falls Washington — 5-9 senior OH: 197 kills; 10 solo and 14 assisted blocks; 519 digs; and 21 aces.

Elsie Zajicek, Brandon Valley — 5-11 senior MH/OH: 191 kills; 6 assists; 17 aces; 40 digs; and 31 solo and 49 assisted blocks.

Jayda Shillingstad, Huron — 5-6 junior S: 936 assists; 38 aces on 307 of 374 serving; 92 kills on 304 of 327 hitting; 11 solo and 37 assisted blocks; and 297 digs.