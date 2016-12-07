MAC building blocks for the future

"In the short time I have been here, they have made tremendous strides in not only the quality of swimming and the quantity of swimming, but the club itself is really preparing for the future," said Comerford, who moved to Mitchell from Regina, Saskatchewan.

The club hosted a meet last weekend in was in Pierre. MAC currently does not have its own swimming facility to host a meet, but plans are in place to build one in the future. Bids are being accepted with the hopes of completing the project by summer 2018.

MAC sent 52 swimmers to the meet in Pierre and the team finished second. The swimming club currently has 72 swimmers, ranging in ages 5-through-17.

"I am coming in trying to develop a program that is based on excellence all the way through from the 'Learn To Swim' program, all the way through to the senior level," Comerford said. "I am very, very pleased with how they swam."

Comerford has been impressed with four high school swimmers—Lucy Anderson, Gage Nelson, Caleb Swanson and Ethan Huber—so far this season.

Anderson is a backstroker. Comerford said she could possibly break current University of Minnesota freshman swimmer and Mitchell grad Tevyn Waddell's records from last year. Anderson could also potentially qualify for junior nationals. Nelson is a breastroker that Comerford also said has a chance to make junior nationals.

Comerford said the swimming team does not have a club motto yet, but the motto he is trying to institute for the program is "Ever To Excel."

"The purpose of the program is to excel and that doesn't necessarily mean winning," Comerford said. "What that means is trying to develop excellent people, citizens of this community and of the state, to be not only responsible, but to be actively involved with what is going on around here. We are trying to develop that entire attitude all the way through our system. The club wants to be, and is a very valuable member of what's going on here."