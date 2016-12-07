Waddell and the Gophers 200 medley, 800 freestyle, 400 medley and 400 freestyle teams finished first. Waddell and the Minnesota 200 freestyle team placed second.

Waddell also swam individually and recorded two top-eight finishes. She finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (53.13 seconds) and sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:55.21). Waddell also placed 12th in the 100 butterfly (53.83) and 17th in the 200 individual medley (2:00.50).

Potter nominated for Defensive Player of the Year

Dakota State senior defensive end and Howard graduate Cole Potter, a three-time North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team recipient, was one of the 145 nominees selected to the 2016 Cliff Harris Award Small College Defensive Player-of-the-Year.

It was the second time in Potter's career that he was nominated to the annual Cliff Harris Award, which is presented to the top defensive player in the country representing Division II, III and NAIA colleges and universities. He was one of the 31 athletes from the NAIA division to be nominated to the award.

Potter concluded his stellar career as he broke the Trojan football school record for single-game quarterback sacks with 4.5 sacks at Presentation College on Nov. 5. In addition, Potter was honored by the NAIA office as its National Defensive Player-of-the-Week honor on Nov. 7.

Potter was just a half-sack short of tying the Dakota State's career sacks record, recording 26.5 career sacks (Ben Button holds the school record of 27 sacks from 1991-94). He finished his career with 258 tackles and 67 tackles-for-loss of 304.9 yards.

Fossum achieves top-10 time for USD

Mitchell graduate and University of South Dakota swimmer Christian Fossum swam into the Coyote record books at the Jean Freeman Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Dec. 2-3.

Fossum finished fourth in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:55.59, which ranks as the seventh fastest time in school history.

Fossum was also on the seventh place 400 medley relay team (3:35.60). He placed eighth in the 400 individual medley (4:16.02). He also placed ninth in the 200 backstroke and 14th in the 100 butterfly.

Wagner graduate Kathleen Juffer notched two seventh place finishes at the meet for the Coyotes. She finished seventh in the 200 backstroke and was a member of 200 yard freestyle relay team that placed seventh. Juffer was also a member of the 400 medley relay team that finished eighth. Juffer also finished ninth in the 100 backstroke (:57.77). Juffer and the USD 400 freestyle relay team finished 11th.