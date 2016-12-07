TRAXLER: For first time, national title is on the table for Jacks

They're in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. And for the first time in the team's six trips to the playoffs since 2009, SDSU is now something they haven't been before:

National title contenders.

I don't know if that could be said with the other talented SDSU teams earlier in this decade, even with the nation's best running back in Zach Zenner for a couple of years.

For example, SDSU has two legitimate pro prospects at receiver in tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Jake Wieneke and has seen quarterback Taryn Christion emerge in a big way this season with 30 touchdown passes and a unique rushing threat. On defense, the Jackrabbits have improved over the course of the season and have seen linebacker Christian Rozeboom stand out as a freshman.

This Saturday's quarterfinal round game against North Dakota State presents a big hurdle in the five-time defending champions, the Fargodome, the playoffs and all of that. But SDSU is playing there for the third time in five years in the playoffs and has already beaten the Bison this season. A lot of things went right in that Oct. 15 game in Fargo game for SDSU: converting fourth downs, no turnovers, timely plays, but teams need a lot of things to go right if you're playing at North Dakota State.

That SDSU team didn't look like a scared or nervous bunch, something that has happened a time or two before in Fargo. If that confidence carries the day for SDSU, they will be in the game on Saturday.

Aside from the Bison, there are other good teams remaining in the tournament, with No. 2 overall seed Eastern Washington coming to mind. But considering how rugged the matchups with North Dakota State have been for teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, if the Jacks can get away with another win Saturday, I'm one who likes their chances.

And likewise, NDSU has been in this situation before and they've handled it flawlessly. They've played in six rematch games in the FCS playoffs since 2012 and they've won them all, including wins in 2012 and 2014. There's a reason their fanbase already has hordes of tickets already purchased for the Jan. 7 championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Those prior games weren't off of SDSU wins, so Saturday's game is a bit different.

SDSU hasn't been in this position before but they've probably never been more equipped to take the challenge on plan their own trip to Frisco.