USD women take down Illinois
VERMILLION—Two players scored more than 20 points as South Dakota defeated Illinois 77-68 in a women's college basketball game on Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
USD's Abigail Fogg scored 25 points and Jaycee Bradley added 23 points as the team shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51) from the field and 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from behind the arc.
The win improved the Coyotes' record to 6-8 all-time against Big Ten schools.
South Dakota outrebounded Illinois 35-24 led by a career high 13 boards from Allison Arens.
The Coyotes (7-2) play San Jose State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the SCSC in Vermillion.