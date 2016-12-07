USD women take down Illinois

USD's Abigail Fogg scored 25 points and Jaycee Bradley added 23 points as the team shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51) from the field and 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from behind the arc.

The win improved the Coyotes' record to 6-8 all-time against Big Ten schools.

South Dakota outrebounded Illinois 35-24 led by a career high 13 boards from Allison Arens.

The Coyotes (7-2) play San Jose State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the SCSC in Vermillion.