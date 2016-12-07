Martin's layup propels DWU past Doane

After Doane's Nate Kuhl banked in a contested shot in the lane with 9 seconds left, DWU rushed the ball up the court. Martin sliced through the lane and hit a running, one-handed layup falling to the floor for the go-ahead score.

Doane called a timeout with, but were unable to get a shot off as time expired.

Martin finished with 11 points and nine assists. Jason Spicer powered DWU again with 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds and five assists. Ty Hoglund chipped in with 15 points.

Kuhl and Rylee Zimmerman paced Doane with 16 points apiece.

