Martin's layup propels DWU past Doane

"I know my teammates and my coach has faith in me to just go and Spicer set a good ball screen and I just did it," Martin said. "I just went up to the hoop."

After Doane's Nate Kuhl banked in a contested shot in the lane with nine seconds left to make it 75-74, DWU rushed the ball up the court.

DWU (9-3, 5-1 GPAC) coach Matt Wilber had instructed his team in the previous timeout to not call a timeout if Doane scored.

"When you have got a player who you think can make the play and he is probably going to make it anyway for you, you just turn it over to him," Wilber said.

Martin delivered.

Spicer set a high ball screen and Martin sliced through the lane. The Mitchell native then hit the running, one-handed layup falling to the floor as the Corn Palace crowd erupted.

"It just felt good to win," Martin said. "That is all I wanted at the end of the game was to get a win. My teammates believed in and me I just tried to make it happen."

Doane (8-7, 1-4) called a timeout, but were unable to get a shot off as time expired and DWU escaped with the win.

"We are frankly fortunate to win this game," Wilber said. "We made a play down the stretch."

Martin finished with 11 points and nine assists. Spicer powered DWU again with 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds and five assists. Ty Hoglund chipped in with 15 points for DWU, which almost let a late four-point lead slip away.

Spicer made a free throw to put DWU ahead 74-70 with 1:11 left. Kuhl, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, converted an 3-point play to make it 74-73 with 54 seconds left.

Martin then missed a layup on the other end and Doane called a timeout with 29 ticks left. Doane worked the clock and got the ball into Kuhl, who made a turnaround shot over Spicer and Trae Vandeberg.

Martin then hit the game-winning shot.

"You just put it in the hands of your best player," Wilber said. "The game is not about the coaches. It's about players making plays."

Spicer continued to make plays for DWU. The junior post tied a career-high and surpassed 20 or more points for the eighth time this season.

The Sioux Falls Roosevelt product scored nearly half DWU's points in the first half with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field.

DWU was clinging to a 40-37 lead at halftime and the teams continued to trade shots in the second half. Neither team led by more than eight points, there were 15 lead changes and five ties.

"In the second half, they were really kicking our tail on stuff we couldn't guard and they knew it, they saw it," Wilber said. "I just have a lot of respect for that basketball team and for that coach (Ian McKeithen) in how he does stuff."

Rylee Zimmerman added 16 points for Doane.

DWU will play at Hastings College on Saturday in another GPAC contest.

"We will see if we can get ready to go," Wilber said. "We had a lot of guys play a lot of minutes, but that is how the GPAC goes. It is just one game after another."

Doane (8-7, 1-4): Chase Stone 3-8 0-0 8, Mykeil Tzul 5-14 0-0 13, Reid Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Rylee Zimmerman 5-8 4-4 16, Nate Kuhl 7-13 2-3 16, Connor Long 1-3 0-0 2, Lord Akah 0-0 0-0 0, David Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Eddie Austin Jr., 0-1 0-0 0, Wyatt Simon 1-1 0-0 3, Quin Conner 4-5 1-1 9, Riley Nedved 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 7-8 75.

Dakota Wesleyan (9-3, 5-1): Trae Vandeberg 3-9 0-0 8, Nate Davis 3-5 1-2 9, Tate Martin 5-10 0-0 11, Ty Hoglund 4-10 5-7 15, Jason Spicer 12-22 5-6 29, Collin Kramer 2-2 0-0 4, Aaron Ahmadu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-15 76.

Halftime: DWU 40-37. 3-point field goals: Doane 10-18 (Stone 2-5, Tzul 3-6, Williams 1-1, Zimmerman 2-3, Long 0-1, Wilson 1-1, Simon 1-1); DWU 7-20 (Vandeberg 2-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 1-4, Hoglund 2-6). Rebounds: Doane 29 (Zimmerman 11); DWU 26 (Vandeberg 9). Assists: Doane 16 (Tzul 8); DWU 20 (Martin 9). Steals: Doane 4 (Stone 1, Tzul 1, Williams 1, Kuhl 1); DWU 2 (Vandeberg 1, Hoglund 1). Blocked shots: Doane 2 (Kuhl 2); DWU 5 (Spicer 2). Total fouls: Doane 18; DWU 13. Turnovers: Doane 6; DWU 5.