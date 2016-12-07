Bench helps Northern Iowa roll past South Dakota State 86-58

Rhodes, a transfer from Iowa State, hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range for 20 points and Ashton, a junior college transfer, was 5 of 8 with three 3s for 15 points, both career-highs at Northern Iowa (4-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jeremy Morgan added 17 points, making five 3s as Northern Iowa went 20 of 37 behind the arc. He had five from distance in the first half as the Panthers were 13 of 23 behind the arc and shot 55 percent to lead 49-25. He finished with eight rebounds. UNI had 21 assists on 28 baskets.

Reed Tellinghuisen had 16 points with four 3s and Mike Daum had 15 points for the Jackrabbits (4-7).

Northern Iowa never shot better than 37.9 percent in its four losses but finished at 52 percent for the game.