Defense jumpstarts No. 1 DWU women over Doane

“Once we locked down on defense, that’s when we took off on offense,” said DWU’s Ashley Bray, who had 10 points in the win. “In the beginning we weren’t doing so well on defense and then our offense wasn’t there.”

Stronger defense jump-started DWU’s offense, which made 11-of-19 3-pointers for 57.9 percent shooting from behind the arc. After a slow first quarter, DWU outscored Doane 19-8 in the second quarter and outscored Doane 48-24 in the final three quarters.

“You can’t control if the ball goes in the hole on some nights, but you can control your defense, your rebounding and your turnovers,” DWU head coach Jason Christensen. “I thought our defense was just really good tonight.”

Doane built a nine-point lead at 15-6 halfway through the first quarter. DWU rallied and took its first lead after a Kynedi Cheeseman 3-pointer made the score 18-17, but Doane closed the opening quarter on a 4-0 run and led 21-18.

From there, it was all Dakota Wesleyan.

DWU didn’t force many turnovers, but the No. 1 team in the nation held Doane to 29.8 shooting from the field (17-of-57) and 21.4 percent shooting from deep (3-of-14).

“We took away middle penetration and forced them baseline, where our help was,” Bray said. “Our guards did a good job locking up Hanah (Barnard). They did a really good job guarding her.”

Doane’s Barnard entered the game averaging 20.9 points per game, but was held to just four points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field.

“We were just trying to get her tired,” said Chesney Nagel, who along with Rylie Osthus hounded Barnard. “We made it extra hard for her to just touch the ball.”

Doane head coach Tracee Fairbanks said DWU did a good job locking down Barnard.

“We were getting some high-percentage shots, we just weren’t finishing them,” Fairbanks said. “They took away our main threat. We just needed others to step up and do some other things for us offensively. We just struggled scoring.”

While DWU’s defense kept Doane off the scoreboard, DWU’s offense started to click as Osthus and Erica Herrold combined for six 3-pointers and 30 points. Herrold led DWU with 18 points, including four three-point baskets, while Osthus chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cheeseman added 10 points and Kristin Sabers had seven points.

“I thought Riley and Chesney did a really good job,” Christensen said about his point guards. “They stepped up defensively against a two-time GPAC player of the week. We held her to four (points), that’s pretty good.”

DWU won the rebounding battle 35-28 and recorded nine steals, but turnovers contributed to the team’s early deficit. Dakota Wesleyan finished with 13 turnovers and Christensen pointed out his team turned the ball over three times on its first five possessions.

Up next for the top-ranked Tigers is another stiff road test against No. 14 Hastings on Saturday. After dropping its first game of the season against No. 7 Concordia last week, DWU needs to be ready for the Broncos, Christensen said.

“We need to fix the start of games,” Christensen said. “We didn’t get that good start against Concordia and that’s the reason we lost the game down there. We have to be ready to play.”