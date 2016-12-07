Baruth, Saginaw Valley ranked No. 1 in nation
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich.—Saginaw Valley State, which is coached by Alpena native Randy Baruth, is No. 1 in this week's NCAA Division II men's basketball poll.
The Cardinals, who are ranked atop the poll for the first time in school history, are 8-0 this season.
This is Baruth's fifth season at Saginaw Valley State. He guided the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA Division II Elite Eight appearance last season. Saginaw Valley State matched a program record with 25 wins and went 18-4 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Baruth played college basketball at Dakota Wesleyan from 1997-2000. He earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education at DWU.