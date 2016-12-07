Greenway named Vikings Community Man of the Year

It is the fourth time that Greenway, the longest-tenured Viking in his 11th season, has been chosen for his commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

Greenway has moved into fourth-place all-time in tackles with 1,325. He also ranks fourth in games played (152) by a Vikings linebacker and could tie Jeff Siemon with 156 by seasons' end.

Off the field, Greenway's "Lead The Way" Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million to support chronically and critically ill children and their families throughout the Upper Midwest. In September, Chad and his wife, Jenni, broke ground on a $75,000 handicap accessible playground facility at the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Twin Cities.

He is eligible for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league's most prestigious awards. The field of 32 will be narrowed to three finalists in January for the award that was named in honor of the Bears Hall of Fame running back who passed away in 1999.

The winner will be announced on in Houston during "NFL Honors," a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on Feb. 4, 2017, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 7-9 p.m. (CT) on FOX.

To further celebrate and promote the 32 nominees, Nationwide, the presenting sponsor of the Award, will host the second annual Charity Challenge. As part of the social media challenge, each nominee will have a unique hashtag, and fans will be encouraged to tweet using the player hashtags. The player hashtag that generates the most mentions will win an additional $25,000 donation to his charity of choice, courtesy of Nationwide.

The hashtag for Greenway is: #GreenwayWPMOYChallenge