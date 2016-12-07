Mesman leads Class A all-state first team

The 5-foot-8 middle-hitter proved to be a weapon wherever she was on the floor this past season, recording 444 kills, 80 blocks, 450 digs and 22 ace serves. The Dakota Wesleyan recruit finished her prep career with more than 1,000 kills and over 1,000 digs.

"She put in a lot of time in both (front and back row work)," said Bon Homme head coach Lindsey Fathke said. "She was a quiet leader and a good motivator. She really stepped up in the back row, trying to make everyone around her better."

The Dakota XII Conference made its presence felt in Class A in 2016, as two of its members — Dakota Valley and Madison — played for the state title and a third, Sioux Falls Christian, was ranked among the top two teams in the state all season long. Class A volleyball fans had better get used to that sight, as each of those three teams put two juniors on the all-state first team.

Dakota Valley's Meredith and Elizabeth Lammers, Madison's Olivia Rud and Jessi Giles, and Sioux Falls Christian's Ellie Voss and Emily Strasser rounded out the first team.

All seven first-team selections appeared in the 2016 state tournament. Elizabeth and Meredith Lammers, twin 5-11 outside hitters, were the top two weapons in a balanced attack that led the Panthers to the Class A title.

"This year there were a lot of games where they had almost identical numbers for kills and attempts," said Dakota Valley head coach Rick Pruett. "They have played major roles for us the last three years, and we look for them to lead us again next season. They are six-rotation players (play all the way around) who offer us a lot of stability."

Meredith finished with 299 kills, 29 ace serves, 46 blocks and 339 digs. Elizabeth posted 273 kills, 63 ace serves, 26 blocks and 285 digs.

"Meredith is more of the enforcer, but Elizabeth was a little more consistent," Pruett said. "They are both good defenders, but Meredith had a few more digs. They complement each other."

Rud and Giles were two big weapons that helped Madison pull a first-round upset of second-seeded Sioux Falls Christian and propel the team to its first championship game appearance since winning the 1995 crown.

"They were very competitive," said Madison head coach Jill Kratovil. "They were the two we would go to if we needed a kill."

Rud, a 5-11 middle, posted 362 kills, 44 ace serves and 104 blocks for the Bulldogs.

"Olivia is so athletic," Kratovil said. "She has the ability to hit over and around the block."

Giles, a 5-10 outside hitter, finished with 241 kills, 49 ace serves, 53 blocks and 299 digs.

"She throws her body into her defense," Kratovil said. "She also does a nice job of transitioning to offense. She gets up and swings hard."

Voss and Strasser are on opposite ends of the attack for Sioux Falls Christian. Strasser, a 5-6 libero, was a primary passer for the Chargers, with Voss, a 6-2 middle, putting an end to plays Strasser started.

"They both play with a love for volleyball," said Chargers head coach Darci Wassenaar. "They enjoy playing, and they have fun with each other on the court."

Voss posted 445 kills, 49 ace serves and 65 blocks on the season.

"She is a great hitter and a force in the front row," Wassenaar said. "She has such a high point of contact, and she has done a better job of moving around and hitting different shots."

Strasser, the lone non-hitter named to the first team, posted 275 digs and 49 ace serves on the season.

"She is so much fun to watch," Wassenaar said. "She gets a good read on the ball. She has great energy, and isn't afraid to get on the floor.

With six of the seven first-team selections back — and all in the same conference — the 2017 season should be an exciting one, according to Wassenaar.

"Both Dakota Valley and Madison will be tough," she said. "It should be a fun year next year."

Four of the six second-team selections also appeared at state: Milbank's Caryssa Mielitz and Mikaela Hoeke, Dakota Valley's Shayla Johnson and Bon Homme's Jeni Schmidt. Wagner's Jensen Holzbauer and Miller's Kadye Fernholz rounded out the second team.

Honorable mention honorees included Sioux Falls Christian's Kylee Van Egdom, Sioux Valley's Rachel Miller, Baltic's Maddie Polzin and West Central's Sydney Goertel.

SDVBCA CLASS A ALL-STATE

First Team

Meredith Lammers, Dakota Valley, Jr., 5-11, OH: 299 kills, 29 ace serves, 46 blocks, 399 digs

Olivia Rud, Madison, Jr., 5-11, MH: 362 kills, 44 ace serves, 104 blocks, 60 digs

Ellie Voss, Sioux Falls Christian: 445 kills, 49 ace serves, 65 blocks, 79 digs

Elizabeth Lammers, Dakota Valley, Jr., 5-11, OH: 273 kills, 63 ace serves, 26 blocks, 285 digs

Emily Strasser, Sioux Falls Christian, Jr., 5-6, L: 49 ace serves, 275 digs

Sierra Mesman, Bon Homme, Sr., 5-8, MH: 444 kills, 22 ace serves, 80 blocks, 450 digs

Jessi Giles, Madison, Jr., 5-10, OH: 241 kills, 49 ace serves, 53 blocks, 299 digs

Second team

Kadye Fernholz, Miller, Fr., 6-0, MH, 457 kills, 26 ace serves, 88 blocks, 168 digs

Jensen Holzbauer, Wagner, Sr., 5-8, OH, 354 kills, 40 ace serves, 12 blocks, 386 digs

Shayla Johnson, Dakota Valley, Sr., 5-10, OH: 235 kills, 21 ace serves, 22 blocks, 259 digs

Caryssa Mielitz, Milbank, Sr., 6-2, OH, 403 kills, 52 ace serves, 322 digs

Jeni Schmidt, Bon Homme, Sr., 5-10, MH: 415 kills, 23 ace serves, 106 blocks, 424 digs

Mikaela Hoeke, Milbank, Sr., 5-5, S: 96 kills, 29 ace serves, 562 assists, 309 digs

Honorable mention

Maddie Polzin, Baltic, Sr., 5-10, OH/S: 384 kills, 59 ace serves, 200 assists, 64 blocks, 144 digs

Kylee Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian, So., 5-9, OH: 196 kills, 42 ace serves, 17 blocks, 183 digs

Sydney Goertel, West Central, Sr., 5-10, S/RH: 242 kills, 29 ace serves, 180 assists, 39 blocks, 197 digs

Rachel Miller, Sioux Valley, Jr., 5-7, S: 68 kills, 27 ace serves, 506 assists, 32 blocks, 161 digs