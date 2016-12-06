Second half dooms Mitchell Christian in season-opener

Mitchell Christian trailed 14-4 after the first quarter, but rallied to slice the deficit to 23-21 at the break. The Warbirds extended their lead to 35-26 after the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 17-point victory.

"It was a good first game for us," Mitchell Christian coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "We have a few areas we will be working to improve, but we saw good things out of the girls tonight. We will need to do a better job on the boards and ball movement on offense."

MCS was led by Charlotte Haag's nine points, while Adaya Plastow and Colette Haag each added seven points.

Mitchell Christian (0-1) will play at Iroquois on Friday. Wolsey-Wessington (1-0) will host Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.

W-W 14 23 35 50

MCS 4 21 26 33

Wolsey-Wessington (1-0): Taylor Sprecher 5 4-6 14, Chantel Haider 3 1-3 7, Jadyn McCready 3 0-1 8, Kailen Krause 2 6-12 10, Lizzi Brandt 4 0-0 8, Raquel Nelson 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 12-24 50.

Mitchell Christian (0-1): Adaya Plastow 2 3-5 7, Carlie VanderPol 1 3-4 5, Alyson VanderPol 0 1-2 1, Colette Haag 3 1-2 7, Maggie Reynen 0 2-2 2, Charlotte Haag 3 3-4 9, Erica Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 13-19 33.

3-point field goals: W-W 2 (McCready 2); MC 0. Rebounds: W-W 41 (Brandt 11); MC 20 (Haag 9). Assists: W-W 10 (Krause 4); MC 4 (Haag 3). Steals: W-W 15 (Specher 5); MC (Plastow 3). Turnovers: MC 19. Total fouls: W-W 16; MC 17. Fouled out: W-W (McCready); MC (A. VanderPol).