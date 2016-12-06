Kernels gymnasts keep it rolling

Mitchell finished with a team score of 142.250, while Yankton took second at 138.400 points and Sioux Falls Lincoln had 128.950 points.

"The team performed well and just enjoyed the moment," Mitchell head coach Audra Rew said. "It's nice to be able to perform in front of your hometown crowd."

Mitchell scored 33.600 points on the vault, 35.500 points on the bars, 36.600 on beam and 36.550 in the floor event.

Rew said she positives from the team in all four events and added the home crowd helped boost the team's floor routine.

"The girls weren't worried about anything, they were just having fun," Rew said. "I thought we had some excellent routines on bars and on the beam."

Individually, Maria Krall claimed the all-around competition with 36.850 points, while Josie Dierks and Yankton's Payton Steffensen tied for second with 36.250 points. Montrose's Jocelyn Krouse placed fourth with a score of 36.100.

Krall won the bars with a score of 9.150, placed second in beam (9.500) and floor (9.500) and finished sixth in vault (8.700).

"I thought Maria had a great night," Rew said. "She landed her new vault routine and that set the tone for a successful night."

Dierks won the beam (9.550) and floor (9.550), while Kailee Henglefelt finished eighth in all-around with a score of 34.000. For the Kernels, Mackenzie Gauger and Alyssa Hughes tied for sixth in floor with a score of 8.750, while Bailey Roden tied for ninth with an 8.700

Rew said she noticed her team was started to feel tired after competing in three meets in a span of nine days.

"We'll have work a few things but take a couple of light days," said Rew, mentioning fatigue was a factor for many of the younger gymnasts. "This is our tough stretch of the schedule and I think we'll be a little more rested for Saturday."

The Kernels compete at the Aberdeen Central Invite on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Mitchell Triangular

Tuesday at MEGA Center, Mitchell

Team scores: 1. Mitchell 142.250; 2. Yankton 138.400; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 128.950; 4. Montrose 36.100.

Individual scores

All-around: 1. Maria Krall, M, 36.850; T2. Josie Dierks, M, and Payton Steffensen, Y, 36.250; 4. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 36.100; 5. Haleigh Diede, Y, 34.250; 6. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 34.150; 7. Ali Long, SFL, 34.050; 8. Kailee Henglefelt, M, 34.000; 9. Lexi Hart, SFL, 32.900; 10. Elizabeth Boyson, SFL, 32.500.

Vault: 1. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.200; 2. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 9.100; 3. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, and Michaela Mohr, SFL, 9.000; 5. Lexi Hart, SFL, 8.880; 6. Maria Krall, M, 8.700; 7. Josie Dierks, M, 8.500; T8. Kailee Henglefelt, M, Elizabeth Boyson, Samantha Kortan, Y, 8.400.

Uneven bars: 1. Maria Krall, M, 9.150; 2. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.000; 3. Payton Steffensen, Y, and Masy Mock, M, 8.900; 5. Alyssa Hughes, M, 8.800; T6. Josie Dierks, M, and Gracie Czmowski, M, 8.650; T8. Haleigh Diede, Y, and Ali Long, SFL, 8.550; 10. Elizabeth Boyson, SFL, 8.500.

Beam: 1. Josie Dierks, M, 9.550; 2. Maria Krall, M, 9.500; 3. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.050; 4. Haleigh Diede, Y, 8.950; 5. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 8.900; 6. Masy Mock, M, 8.800; 7. Kailee Henglefelt, M, 8.750; 8. Bailey Roden, M, 8.700; 9. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.600; 10. Ali Long, SFL, 8.500.

Floor exercise: 1. Josie Dierks, M, 9.550; 2. Maria Krall, M, 9.500; 3. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.200; 4. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.100; 5. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.850; T6. Haleigh Diede, Y, Mackenzie Gauger, M, and Alyssa Hughes, M, 8.750; T9. Ali Long, SFL and Bailey Roden, M, 8.700.

Junior varsity

Team scores: 1. Mitchell, 128.200; 2. Yankton 120.100; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 105.800.

Event winners: Vault: Miranda Schulte, Y, 8.500; Bars: Bailey Roden, M, 8.600; Beam: Alyssa Hughes, M, 9.050; Floor: Chelsey Mohr, M, and Shanna Hill, Y, 8.150; All-around: Mohr, M, 33.150.