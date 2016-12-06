Search
    Miller powers SDSU over UND

    By Daily Republic Sports on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:32 p.m.

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Mitchell native Macy Miller tossed in a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in South Dakota State's 83-72 win over North Dakota on Tuesday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

    Miller made 9-for-15 from the field and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Fellow Mitchell native Kerri Young finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

    Madison Guebert added 25 points and hit six 3-pointers for the Jackrabbits.

    South Dakota State (7-1) will host Wisconsin-Green Bay at 7 p.m. in Brookings.

