Jon Anderson named Sioux Falls' new head football coach

Anderson, who coached with USF from 2002-2012, takes over for former head coach Jed Stugart. Stugart announced Monday he accepted a job as the Lindenwood (Missouri) head coach.

"We are excited to announce the hiring of Coach (Jon) Anderson to take over our football program," said USF athletic director Josh Snyder in a press release. "He is one of our own with a long history of success with our program."

The Cougars won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 2016 and compiled a 65-16 record under Stugart while making the transition from NAIA to Division II.

Anderson was the head coach at West Virginia State for the past four seasons. In his 10 seasons at USF, he helped lead the Cougars to a 134-26 record, three NAIA championships (2006, 2008, 2009), as well as the program first, nine-win team at the D-II level.