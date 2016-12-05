Preseason South Dakota sportswriters basketball polls
The preseason South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points.
Boys
Class AA
School (1st) Record Pts
1. Sioux Falls Washington (3) 0-0 26
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (1) 0-0 17
3. Rapid City Stevens (1) 0-0 16
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 0-0 11
5. Aberdeen Central 0-0 7
Other receiving votes: Pierre 6, Huron 4, Brandon Valley 2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.
Class A
School (1st) Record Pts
1. Sioux Falls Christian (4) 0-0 25
2. St. Thomas More (2) 0-0 23
3. Dakota Valley 0-0 16
4. Sioux Valley 0-0 5
T5. Chamberlain 0-0 4
T5. Winner 0-0 4
T5. Aberdeen Roncalli 0-0 4
Other receiving votes: Dell Rapids 3, Madison 3, West Central 1.
Class B
School (1st) Record Pts
1. Warner (5) 0-0 27
T2. Chester Area (1) 0-0 16
T2. Potter County 0-0 16
T4. White River 0-0 8
T4. Irene-Wakonda 0-0 8
Other receiving votes: Langford Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Bridgewater-Emery 1, De Smet 1.
Girls
Class AA
School (1st) Record Pts
1. Aberdeen Central (5) 0-0 28
2. Harrisburg (1) 0-0 19
3. Sioux Falls Washington 0-0 15
4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 0-0 13
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 0-0 7
Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4, Rapid City Stevens 2, Huron 1, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
School (1st) Record Pts
1. St. Thomas More (6) 0-0 30
2. Webster Area 0-0 18
3. Winner 0-0 17
4. Hamlin 0-0 11
5. West Central 0-0 6
Other receiving votes: McCook Central-Montrose 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Dell Rapids 1.
Class B
School (1st) Record Pts
1. Sully Buttes (5) 0-0 29
2. Ethan (1) 0-0 22
3. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 0-0 21
4. Avon 0-0 11
5. Irene-Wakonda 0-0 3
Other receiving votes: Warner 2, Northwestern 1, Freeman 1.