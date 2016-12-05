Search
    Preseason South Dakota sportswriters basketball polls

    By Daily Republic Sports on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:58 p.m.
    Chamberlain's Tiegen Priebe (2) dribbles past a Sioux Falls Christian defender last season at the Class A state tournament in Rapid City. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

    The preseason South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points.

    Boys

    Class AA

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. Sioux Falls Washington (3) 0-0 26

    2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (1) 0-0 17

    3. Rapid City Stevens (1) 0-0 16

    4. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 0-0 11

    5. Aberdeen Central 0-0 7

    Other receiving votes: Pierre 6, Huron 4, Brandon Valley 2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

    Class A

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. Sioux Falls Christian (4) 0-0 25

    2. St. Thomas More (2) 0-0 23

    3. Dakota Valley 0-0 16

    4. Sioux Valley 0-0 5

    T5. Chamberlain 0-0 4

    T5. Winner 0-0 4

    T5. Aberdeen Roncalli 0-0 4

    Other receiving votes: Dell Rapids 3, Madison 3, West Central 1.

    Class B

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. Warner (5) 0-0 27

    T2. Chester Area (1) 0-0 16

    T2. Potter County 0-0 16

    T4. White River 0-0 8

    T4. Irene-Wakonda 0-0 8

    Other receiving votes: Langford Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Bridgewater-Emery 1, De Smet 1.

    Girls

    Class AA

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. Aberdeen Central (5) 0-0 28

    2. Harrisburg (1) 0-0 19

    3. Sioux Falls Washington 0-0 15

    4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 0-0 13

    5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 0-0 7

    Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4, Rapid City Stevens 2, Huron 1, Brandon Valley 1.

    Class A

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. St. Thomas More (6) 0-0 30

    2. Webster Area 0-0 18

    3. Winner 0-0 17

    4. Hamlin 0-0 11

    5. West Central 0-0 6

    Other receiving votes: McCook Central-Montrose 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Dell Rapids 1.

    Class B

    School (1st) Record Pts

    1. Sully Buttes (5) 0-0 29

    2. Ethan (1) 0-0 22

    3. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 0-0 21

    4. Avon 0-0 11

    5. Irene-Wakonda 0-0 3

    Other receiving votes: Warner 2, Northwestern 1, Freeman 1.

