As it turns out, no one.

Five years after their last state tournament title, the Wildcats bulldozed their way to yet another championship by defeating defending title-holder Chester Area 3-1 in the championship match.

The championship run was fraught with big moments up and down the lineup, but perhaps none bigger than those from sophomore Caitlyn Fischbach and junior Peyton Groft.

The pair headlines this year's Class B All-State Team, which includes Chester Area seniors Sarah Benson and Josie Wolf, Parker's Rylie Christensen, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Myah Selland and Warner standout Alexis Boesl.

Selland, a South Dakota State basketball signee, led Sanborn Central/Woonsocket back to the state tournament this season. The Blackhawks finished sixth overall.

Selland, who returned to the volleyball court despite having hip surgery last April, concluded her career with more than 1,500 kills, 110 service aces, 840 digs and 400 blocks.

"Myah is the hardest working athlete I have had the privilege to coach," said Blackhawks coach Rick Olsen. "She is the ultimate team player and natural leader because she not only encourages the players on the court but she makes everyone on the bench feel as important as the ones on the court. She is definitely the driving force that helped our team get to the state volleyball tournament the last two years."

Fischbach had 14 kills and six blocks in the championship match, capping a breakout season for the sophomore. She finished off her season with 407 kills and 82 total blocks.

"Caitlyn is long and athletic and has such good timing for blocking," said Northwestern coach Nora Groft. "She really matured in her middle hitter position this year. She has so much potential and is eager to learn new tactics and techniques to bring her game to another level. An athlete with a business-like approach to the game, Caitlyn really showed her intensity and will to win in the postseason, and her teammates really rallied around her."

With Fischbach in the front line, the Wildcats left the back row in the care of Peyton Groft in her libero spot. Groft finished the season with 447 digs, a 78 percent serve-receive percentage, 56 service aces and 33 assists.

"Peyton's most valuable skill is her serve receive passing," Nora Groft said. "We centered our entire serve receive around keeping her in the middle back in all six rotations. With a consistent pass, our hitters are able to run a variety of routes, and our setters are able to get the ball to anyone. That all starts with Peyton. She is a tireless worker both during the season and in the off-season."

The remainder of the Class B All-State squad is, perhaps, a testament to what Northwestern had to overcome to claim the title, as each of the five remaining players come from teams the Wildcats faced during the postseason.

That run began with Warner in the District 2B championship match, where Boesl made life difficult for the Wildcats, as she did with teams throughout the season.

Boesl racked up 617 digs during the season, breaking the school record for career digs earlier in the year. Just the third player in Warner history to surpass the 1,000 career-dig plateau, Boesl also tallied 56 service aces and 58 assists for the Monarchs.

"When Lexi walked in the gym, I knew she would work hard to get better every practice because she loves volleyball," said Warner coach Kari Jung. "She has an incredible will to win, and she always wanted every ball on defense which is a great attribute to have as a libero."

Christensen helped lead Parker to a third straight third place finish in 2016, defeating Sully Buttes for the second straight time. The senior battled injury in the state tournament, but finished her season with 341 kills, 29 blocks and 77 digs.

"Rylie began her career as a middle hitter who transitioned to outside hitter as a junior," said Parker coach Jill Christensen. "She has led us in kills the last two seasons. She has been an emotional leader who showed a lot of excitement on the court. She has been our offensive MVP the last two seasons. She made the all-tournament team at state and first team all-state the last two years. This is proof that her hard hitting had a big impact our teams success. Being a 3-year starter, her strength and passion for the game will be missed."

Chester Area became the final team to try and derail Northwestern during its title run, but the Flyers, like all the teams before, could not slow down the Wildcat train despite the efforts of Benson and Wolf.

The senior duo provided a 1-2 punch at the net for the Flyers, with Wolf setting up Benson a total of 531 times throughout the season. Wolf finished her season with 1,845 assists, 106 kills, 637 digs and 36 blocks.

Benson totaled 85 aces, 42 blocks and 415 digs in addition to her efforts at the net.

"Sarah and Josie provided the stable leadership that the Lady Flyer team needed this season," said Chester Area coach Jean Benson. "They were the two returning players who saw the most court time in a state championship season last season. We needed them to be strong players both mentally and physically so that our 'new' team of younger, less experienced players would feel comfortable on the court. These girls brought great leadership both in the way they played and the way they helped develop this new group of Lady Flyers."

First Team

Sarah Benson, Chester Area, Sr., OH

Alexis Boesl, Warner, Sr., L

Rylie Christensen, Parker, Sr., OH

Caitlyn Fischbach, Northwestern, So., MH

Peyton Groft, Northwestern, Jr., L

Myah Selland, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, Sr., MH

Josie Wolf, Chester Area, Sr., S

Second Team

Makenzie Dean, Parker, Sr., S

Sara Herman, Lyman, Sr., L

Chloe Lamb, Sully Buttes, Sr., MH

Jada Nelson, Platte-Geddes, Sr., MH

Racquel Wientjes, Sully Buttes, Sr., MH

Honorable Mention

Erin Barrie, Hitchcock-Tulare, Sr., OH

Brooklyn Donald, Kimball/White Lake, Sr., MH

Jade Gallagher, Arlington, Sr., MH

Julianna Kari, Bison, Sr., OH

Joie Spier, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, Sr., MH

Kasey Teigen, Harding County, Sr., L

Kassidy Walth, Alcester-Hudson, Sr., OH