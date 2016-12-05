The Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney senior wrestler was a 170-pounder last season, but made the move up two weight classes this year.

Risseeuw showed he belonged on Saturday as he defeated Wolsey-Wessington's Caleb Brandt in the 195-pound championship match at the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Invitational in Kimball.

For his efforts, Risseeuw has been named the Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

Brandt was the Class B state champion in the 195-pound division last season.

"We found out Thursday morning that he was going to be in the same weight class and we were pretty excited about it," MVPCS coach Josh Geppert said. "We were pretty excited about the opportunity and we had pretty good confidence and he had confidence in himself."

Risseeuw said he felt prepared and confident entering the match against Brandt, even when it went into the extra session.

"I just kind of prepared myself for overtime," Risseeuw said. "I mentally prepared myself for the grind ahead."

He proved it and capped off the thrilling title match with an escape with 12 seconds left in overtime.

"I was at a loss for emotion," Risseeuw said. "I didn't really understand what had happened until 10-15 minutes after I got my medal."

Risseeuw's moment atop the medal stand started at last year's state tournament. Risseeuw finished fifth in the 170-pound weight class and lost to Wolsey-Wessington's Jesse Mikrut 6-4 in the semifinals.

"That left a sour taste in his mouth," Geppert said. "He has come back pretty motivated this year. He has got one goal and one goal in mind. It is going to be pretty tough to stop him, I think."

Risseeuw was dedicated in the weight room during the offseason and that helped him make the move up to 195-pounds.

"I put in my work throughout the offseason and I just felt I was prepared to contend with the big boys," Risseeuw said.

He got off to a good start, but he and Geppert both know it is a long season ahead.

"We will see Brandt again," Geppert said. "We see him a lot throughout the year. We see Wolsey-Wessington a lot. This won't be the last time we are going to see him many times. I think it is going to be pretty good battle for the rest of the year."

Risseeuw also competes in track and field and football for Mount Vernon/Plankinton. He runs the hurdles and is a running back and linebacker on the football team. Risseeuw is leaning toward playing college football.