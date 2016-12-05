Mesman wins Class A Miss Volleyball award

Mesman finished the season with 483 kills, 86 blocks and 515 digs in her senior year to help the Cavaliers make their first state tournament trip since 1999. She also reached 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs during the state tournament.

Mesman, who will play volleyball at Dakota Wesleyan, was recently named the Daily Republic's Volleyball Player of the Year.

Harrisburg's Samantha Slaughter and Parker's Rylie Christensen were named the Class AA and Class B Miss Volleyball winners.