Stugart leaves USF for job in Missouri

With Stugart's resignation, USF will begin the process to select a new coach, which will be the 21st in school history.

A Greeley, Colorado, native, Stugart arrived in Sioux Falls in 2010, promptly directing the Cougars to the NAIA championship game in a 13-1 season. In 2011, he began steering USF through transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. In 2012, the Cougars began play in the NSIC and had a 9-2 record. After a 6-5 record in 2013, USF has gone 32-5 in the past three seasons, including a DII-best 12-1 mark in 2016 when the Cougars won their first NSIC Championship, finished the regular season unbeaten, won their first playoff game and hosted two straight D-II playoff games.

Overall, he finished 65-17 (793) at USF and stands 91-24 (.791) in his career. Prior to USF, Stugart coached at UNLV, and Northern Colorado and was head coach at MidAmerica Nazarene, compiling a mark of 26-7.

Lindenwood competes in NCAA Division II and is a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.