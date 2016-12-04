Search
    Winner takes second at KWLPG Invite

    By Daily Republic Sports on Dec 4, 2016 at 11:27 p.m.
    Parkston's Kyler Holzbauer wrestles Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes' Ty Namanny in the 152-pound semifinals during the KWLPG Invite on Saturday in Kimball. (Eric Mayer/Republic) 1 / 2
    Winner's Kayleb Brozik wrestles with Wagner's KJ St. Pierre in the 170-pound semifinals during the KWLPG Invite on Saturday in Kimball. (Eric Mayer/Republic) 2 / 2

    KIMBALL—The Winner wrestling team placed second at the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Invitational on Saturday in Kimball.

    Winner finished with 210 points, while Philip Area won the 15-team event with 274.5 points. K/WL/PG took third with 167 points, Wagner finished fourth with 152.5 points and Parkston took sixth with 112 points. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney finished in seventh place, Marion/Freeman took ninth with 51 points, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket placed 11 with 47 points and Andes Central/Dakota Christian rounded out Mitchell-area teams in 15th place with three points.

    Individually, Winner's Atlas Willuweit (120 pounds) Kayleb Brozik (170) and Tre`zen Doren (285) each won their respective weight classes.

    Phillip Area had five individual champions, while MV/P/CS had two winners in Jesse Hastings (220) and Tanner Risseeuw (195). Risseeuw was named the tournament's outstanding wrestler, while Phillip Area's Keagan Fitch (160) won the pinner award. K/WL/PG got a first-place finish from Sam Kruger (132), Wagner's Cole Soulek (182) placed first, Parkston's Logan Mahoney (126) won his division and Marion/Freeman's Dalton Bodewitz won the 138-pound title.

    More results from the meet can be found below.

    KWLPG Invitational

    Saturday at Kimball

    Team scores: 1. Philip Area 274.5, 2. Winner 210, 3. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 167, 4. Wagner 152.5, 5. Redfield/Doland 124, 6. Parkston 112, 7. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 93, 8. Wolsey/Wessington 62, 9. Marion/Freeman 51, 10. Sunshine Bible Academy 49, 11. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 47, 12. Warner/Northwestern 31, 13. Ipswich/Leola 27, 14. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18, 15. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3

    Outstanding Wrestler: Tanner Risseeuw, MVPCS

    Pinner Award: Keagan Fitch, Philip Area

    106 Results

    1st Place Match: McCoy Peterson (PA) over Josh Borah (W/W) (Fall 1:44).

    3rd Place Match: Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) (Dec 5-1).

    113 Results

    1st Place Match: Jadyn Coller (PA) over Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) (Dec 4-2).

    3rd Place Match: Lance Soukup (Wagner) over Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) (Fall 0:46).

    120 Results

    1st Place Match: Atlas Willuweit (Winner) over Hunter Pranger (MV/P/CS) (Dec 10-3).

    3rd Place Match: Colton Borah (W/W) over Corydon Hanson (K/WL/PG) (MD 11-2).

    126 Results

    1st Place Match: Logan Mahoney (Parkston) over Ben Soukup (Wagner) (MD 10-2).

    3rd Place Match: Cash Wilson (PA) over Jackson Nockels (K/WL/PG) (Dec 3-1).

    132 Results

    1st Place Match: Sam Kruger (K/WL/PG) over Reece Heltzel (PA) (Fall 5:26).

    3rd Place Match: Hunter Wright (R/D) over Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) (Fall 2:03).

    138 Results

    1st Place Match: Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) over Pedro Dennis (PA) (Fall 1:31).

    3rd Place Match: Cody Donnelly (PA) over Landon Debus (Winner) (MD 11-0).

    145 Results

    1st Place Match:Trey Elshere (PA) over Colby Fitch (PA) (Fall 2:46).

    3rd Place Match: Carter Wegner (R/D) over Tony Bruguier (Wagner) (Fall 4:27).

    152 Results

    1st Place Match: Nick Donnelly (PA) over Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) (Dec 1-0).

    3rd Place Match: Ty Namanny (K/WL/PG) over Colton Frei (Wagner) (MD 9-1).

    160 Results

    1st Place Match: Keagan Fitch (PA) over Avery Gilchrist (Winner) (Fall 0:48).

    3rd Place Match: Jace Burma (SBA) over Chris Nelson (R/D) (Fall 1:47).

    170 Results

    1st Place Match: Kayleb Brozik (Winner) over Kaylor Pinney (PA) (Dec 7-1).

    3rd Place Match: KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) over Barrett Nelson (R/D) (Fall 2:59).

    182 Results

    1st Place Match: Cole Soulek (Wagner) over Cody Peterson (I/L) (Fall 3:45).

    3rd Place Match: Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) over Jed Vissia (MV/P/CS) (Dec 3-1).

    195 Results

    1st Place Match: Tanner Risseeuw (MV/P/CS) over Caleb Brandt (W/W) (UTB 7-6).

    3rd Place Match: Jayden Schroeder (Winner) over Blake Crowser (PA) (Fall 3:30).

    220 Results

    1st Place Match: Jesse Hastings (MV/P/CS) over Jory Rodgers (PA) (Fall 3:24).

    3rd Place Match: Noah Riechert (Parkston) over Jace Johnson (Wagner) (Dec 3-2).

    285 Results

    1st Place Match: Tre`zen Doren (Winner) over Austin Moore (K/WL/PG) (OT 3-1).

    3rd Place Match: Riley Schmiedt (WS/W) over Bo Donald (K/WL/PG) (Fall 4:10).

