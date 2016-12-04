Search
    USD women fall to Wyoming in OT

    By Daily Republic Sports on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:33 p.m.

    LARAMIE, Wyo.—Wyoming outlasted South Dakota 69-62 to earn an overtime victory in college women's basketball action on Sunday in Laramie, Wyoming.

    The Cowgirls outscored USD 17-10 in the overtime period to earn the win.

    Allison Arens led South Dakota with 18 points, while Jaycee Bradley added 12 points and Ciara Duffy chipped in 11 points in the loss. USD went 21-of-62 from the field for 33.9 percent shooting.

    Liv Roberts led Wyoming (6-2) with 19 points and the Cowgirls shot 39.2 percent from the field in the win.

    South Dakota (6-2) plays Illinois at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

