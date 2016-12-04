Two Tigers compete at SDSU Holiday Open
BROOKINGS—Two Dakota Wesleyan University track and field athletes competed at the South Dakota State University Holiday Open indoor track meet on Saturday in Brookings.
Both Gabe Dirksen and Kamber Lamer competed in the pentathlon, competing in five different events. Lamber earned an eighth-place finish and Dirksen placed ninth.
Lamer competed in 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, high jump, shot put and long jump. She placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.15 meters.
Dirksen competed in the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash, pole vault, 1000-meter run, shot put and high jump. Dirksen highest finish was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.80.
DWU's indoor track and field teams will compete at the Dordt Open on Jan. 14 in Sioux Center, Iowa.