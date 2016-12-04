Two Tigers compete at SDSU Holiday Open

Both Gabe Dirksen and Kamber Lamer competed in the pentathlon, competing in five different events. Lamber earned an eighth-place finish and Dirksen placed ninth.

Lamer competed in 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, high jump, shot put and long jump. She placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.15 meters.

Dirksen competed in the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash, pole vault, 1000-meter run, shot put and high jump. Dirksen highest finish was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.80.

DWU's indoor track and field teams will compete at the Dordt Open on Jan. 14 in Sioux Center, Iowa.