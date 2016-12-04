Kernel gymnasts win SFW Invite

"We had a really solid meet and our kids have learned over the years, how to fight, how to preform, how to be competitors and they're very good at it," Mitchell head coach Audra Rew said. "My older kids have now taught my younger kids, that are new to the team, how to do the same thing."

Mitchell had the highest score in three events, scoring 35.150 in bars, 35.325 in beam and 36.775 in floor. The Kernels had the second-highest score in vault with 36.100, while Rapid City Stevens narrowly won the vault with a score of 36.125.

"It's just expected, if you're a Mitchell Kernel, you stay on the balance beam," Rew said. "You can't win a meet without staying on the balance beam and I thought that's where we'd be ahead of some of the other teams. I think we were the only team that had four kids stay on the beam."

Josie Dierks won the beam with a score of 9.175 and Maria Krall placed first in the floor with a score of 9.425.

Rapid City Stevens' Jordyn Honeke won the all around competition with a score of 36.775, while Dierks and Krall came in second (36.250) and third (36.00), respectively.

"After scoring a 140 at our first meet, I'm not surprised by a 143," Rew said. "I really like what I see about this team and where they are going. Now we just have to add our difficulties."

The Kernels compete in the Aberdeen Central Invitational on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Lolly Foreseth Invite

Saturday in Sioux Falls

Team scores: 1. Mitchell, 143.350; 2. Watertown, 137.750; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 137.325; 4. Yankton, 133.925; 5. Pierre, 131.925; 6. O'Gorman, 131.875; 7. Brookings, 129.050; 8. Lincoln, 127.750; 9. Roosevelt, 125.950; 10. Washington, 122.275; 11. Rapid City Central, 115.350.

Vault: 1. Jordyn Honeke, RCS, 9.75; 2. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 9.4; 3. Josie Dierks, M, 9.25; 4. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.2; 5. Whitney Scott, W, 9.175.

Bars: 1. Jordyn Honeke, RCS, 9.575; 2. Maria Krall, M, 9.050; 3. Allison Stadheim, W, 8.875; 3. Alyssa Hughes, M, 8.875; 5. Payton Steffensen, Y, 8.850.

Beam: 1. Josie Dierks, M, 9.175; 2. Gracie Czmowski, M, 9.125; 3. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.8; 4. Jordyn Honeke, RCS, 8.750; 5. Myah Morris, W, 8.7.

Floor: 1. Maria Krall, M, 9.425; 2. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.4; 3. Myah Morris, 9.375; 4. Josie Dierks, M, 9.350; 5. Brooke Bollinger, W, 9.275.

All Around: 1. Jordyn Honeke, RCS, 36.775; 2. Josie Dierks, M, 36.250; 3. Maria Krall, M, 36.00; 4. Payton Steffensen, Y, 35.395; 5. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 35.250.