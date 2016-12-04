No. 10 Tiger men fall at Concordia

Holding onto a three-point halftime lead, DWU was outscored 58-39 by the Bulldogs in the second half.

"It was just really tough down the stretch. They scored 58 points on us down the stretch and most of them were on layups," DWU head coach Matt Wilber said. "That's hard as a defense and it's tough to go back on offense when you're giving up those types of buckets. I thought Concordia, you have to give them credit, they were aggressive and they were clean but it was just really tough in the second half and they were hard on us. They beat us up."

Jason Spicer led the Tigers with 26 points and six rebounds, while Trae Vandeberg added 19 points and Tate Martin and Ty Hoglund each contributed 10 points in the loss. Collin Kramer had nine points and six rebounds, while Nate Davis chipped in three points.

The Tigers went 29-of-58 from the field for 50 percent, 7-of-16 from behind the arc for 43.8 percent and 14-of-21 from the free-throw line for 66.7 shooting. DWU lost the rebounding battle 30-23 and committed 13 turnovers in the loss.

"Spicer was good again. He continues to play well for us," Wilber said. "When you're up three at halftime and you lose by 15, a big part of that is that you're playing a lot of kids for a lot of minutes. We talked about it as a team and they don't want to hear this but it looked like a young team down the stretch there."

Concordia (7-4, 2-3 GPAC) had five players finish in double figures. Seth Curran scored a team-high 20 points, Chris Johnstone added 19 points, while Eli Ziegler and Chandler Folkerts each chipped in 16 points. Justin Damme had 10 points and Tanner Shuck finished with nine points as the Bulldogs shot 62.5 percent from the field (30-of-48), 36.8 percent on 3-pointers (7-of-19) and 90.3 percent from the line (28-of-31).

In the team's previous two games against Jamestown and Morningside, DWU played just seven players in both games. Against Concordia, the same seven players got a majority of the minutes and Wilber said the team will look to build a deeper bench as the season progresses.

"We can't continue to play six kids for the entire game and expect to be able to compete the entire season," Wilber said. "We've got a couple of guards we're hoping we're going to be able to get into the mix and we're hoping that we can get Kaleb Johnson back healthy soon."

DWU (8-3, 4-1 GPAC) hosts Doane on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.