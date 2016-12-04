Young scores 1,000th point for SDSU women in win

Young, the 35th SDSU player to reach 1,000-or-more career points, finished the game with 17 points and seven assists.

"It's definitely not something I've been thinking about," said Young, in a SDSU press release. "People have talking to me that I just needed a few more points but I just go out every night and try to execute our game plan. Tonight, the opportunity presented itself. I'm fortunate to have had a lot of great teammates who have allowed me to score 1,000 points. It's now time to move past it and continue to work to get better."

Madison Guebert had 26 points, while Clarissa Ober had 12 points and Macy Miller, who reached 1,000 career points earlier this season, finished with 10 points.

SDSU (6-1) plays North Dakota at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.