The victory was the third straight for the Jackrabbits (4-6) and their 32nd consecutive home victory, the third-longest active streak in the nation. To extend their streaks, the Jackrabbits beat a UMKC team (6-3) that came in with a three-game winning streak and was off to its best start since 2001-02.

The Kangaroos' LaVell Boyd had five 3-pointers in scoring 19 points along with six assists and five steals. Isaiah Ross also had five 3-pointers, scoring 17 points. Kyle Steward added a career-high 16.

Trailing most of the second half, UMKC used an 11-2 run to get within 71-65 with 3:49 left but Daum then scored five points in a 6-0 spurt over the next 2½ minutes.