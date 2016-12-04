MHS wrestling team goes 1-3 in Watertown tournament

"We got a lot to work on," Mitchell head coach Travis Carpenter said. "There's some little things we need to iron out and work on our conditioning. Our kids battled and they fought but we just ran into tougher individuals."

Three Kernel wrestlers—Kyler Bauder (106 pounds), Briggs Havlik (160) and Carson Max (195)—went 3-1 on Saturday.

Havlik won his first three matches of the day but then dropped a close contest against Harrisburg's Nick Schirado. Schirado pulled out a 6-4 sudden victory.

"Briggs had a good day," Carpenter said. "(The match against Harrisburg) is a match he knows he can win. He battled and did a good job for us."

Tim Morgan (145) earned his first win of the season against Aberdeen and finished the day 2-2. Cole Gehrke (132) and Cade Carpenter (170) each earned wins in the dual against Yankton, while Zeb Parson (220) and Kyle Foote (152) each had wins against Harrisburg.

"We have to be more offensive and we have to work on moving our opponents," Carpenter said. "That'll help set up our takedown attempts and make them more successful."

Mitchell's dual record dropped to 1-4 on the season and the Kernels will compete in the Rapid City Central Tournament starting on Friday in Rapid City.

Aberdeen 56, Mitchell 8

106 - Jacob Moore (AC) over Kyler Bauder (M) TF 15-0; 113 - Brenden Salfrank (AC) over Ryan McGinnis (M) Inj 4:24; 120 - Daymon Steuck (AC) over Blake Stange (M) Fall 4:43; 126 - Spencer Titus (AC) win by forfeit; 132 - Will Jarrott (AC) over Cole Gehrke (M) Dec 1-0; 138 - Austin Cihak (AC) over Logan Sparks (M) Dec 7-2; 145 - Tim Morgan (M) over Garrett Mitzel (AC) Dec 6-5; 152 - Collin Haar (AC) over Kyle Foote (M) Dec 9-4; 160 - Briggs Havlik (M) over Clayton Rernleitner (AC) Dec 12-5; 170 - Bradley Nelson (AC) over Cade Carpenter (M) Fall 2:20; 182 - Braiden Nelson (AC) over Carter Max (M) Fall 0:58; 195 - Carson Max (M) over Jake Flakus (AC) Dec 3-1; 220 - Trajan LaRocque (AC) win by forfeit; 285 - Kaden Johnson (AC) over Zeb Parsons (M) Fall 1:06.

Huron 57, Mitchell 9

106 - Kyler Bauder (M) over Tyson Lien (H) Dec 5-1; 113 - Lucas Hofer (H) over Blake Stange (M) Fall 1:01; 120 - Daynon Huber (H) win by forfeit; 126 - Joe Gonzalez (H) win by forfeit; 132 - Chipper Shillingstad (H) over Cole Gehrke (M) Maj 17-6; 138 - Nathan Sowle (H) over Logan Sparks (M) Dec 5-4; 145 - Carlos Yanes (H) over Tim Morgan (M) Fall 5:27; 152 - Trent Francom (H) over Kyle Foote (M) Maj 11-3; 160 - Briggs Havlik (M) over Travis Kleinsasser (H) SV-1 3-1; 170 - Nick Christensen (H) over Cade Carpenter (M) Maj 8-0; 182 - Rick Strubel (H) over Carter Max (M) Fall 0:33; 195 - Carson Max (M) over Wyatt Larsen (H) Dec 5-0; 220 - Marshal Simons (H) over Zeb Parsons (M) Fall 1:10; 285 - Devyn Balster (H) win by forfeit.

Mitchell 48, Yankton 30

106 - Kyler Bauder (M) over Tucker Bahm (Y) Fall 0:49; 113 - Taten Bahm (Y) over Blake Stange (M) Fall 0:57; 120 - William Stephenson (Y) win by forfeit; 126 - Kyler Lillie (Y) win by forfeit

132 - Cole Gehrke (M) over Josh Rowell (Y) Fall 4:43; 138 - Logan Sparks (M) win by forfeit; 145 - Ben Tellus (Y) over Tim Morgan (M) Fall 1:58; 152 - Kyle Foote (Mitchell) win by forfeit; 160 - Briggs Havlik (M) over Donovan Bain (Y) Fall 0:45; 170 - Cade Carpenter (M) over Connor Davenport (Y) Fall 0:46; 182 - Carter Max (M) win by forfeit; 195 - Carson Max (M) over Trevor Ellis (Y) Fall 1:03; 220 - Cole Diedrichsen (Y) over Zeb Parsons (M) Fall 0:44; 285 - Double forfeit

Harrisburg 45, Mitchell 24

106 - Kyler Bauder (M) over Jagger Gribble (H) Fall 0:46; 113 - Ryan Hirschkorn (H) over Blake Stange (M) Dec 4-0; 120 - Dylan Hage (H) win by forfeit; 126 - Jacob Hanssen (H) win by forfeit; 132 - Taylor Dalen (H) over Cole Gehrke (M) Fall 2:06; 138 - Nolan Hoback (H) over Logan Sparks (M) Dec 11-5; 145 - Tim Morgan (M) over Jacob Harms (H) Fall 3:39; 152 - Kyle Foote (M) over Ryan Meyer (H) Fall 2:27; 160 - Nick Schirado (H) over Briggs Havlik (M) SV-1 6-4; 170 - Cade Bruggeman (H) over Cade Carpenter (M) Fall 3:01; 182 - Ethan Kanable (H) over Carter Max (M) Dec 6-3; 195 - Logan Warzecha (H) over Carson Max (M) SV-1 3-1; 220 - Zeb Parsons (M) over Shiloe High Pipe (H) Fall 4:00; 285 - Sam Detert (H) win by forfeit