Wentz overcomes tough first half, but it's not enough

Brandon LaFell had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati (4-7-1) which snapped a three-game losing streak to keep its fading playoff hopes alive.

Philadelphia (5-7) started the season 3-0 including a 34-3 win over Pittsburgh but now has lost eight of nine. The Eagles haven't scored more than 15 points in their past three games.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz overcame a rough first half to pass for 308 yards and a touchdown. But, he also had three interceptions, two by linebacker Vontaze Burfict, but could have had more. In the first half, Wentz had four potential interceptions go off the hands of Bengals defenders. He was 8-of-18 for 67 yards at halftime.

After allowing touchdowns on opening drives in three straight games, the Bengals' defense had an impressive three-and-out to begin Sunday's game.

The Eagles were forced to punt three times in the half. They also had a missed 51-yard field goal attempt by Caleb Sturgis.

Cincinnati got a 32-yard field goal from Nugent on its first possession to go ahead 3-0.

Cody Core's first career reception, a 50-yarder from Dalton, gave the Bengals first-and-goal at the five. Two plays later, Jeremy Hill scored on a 2-yard run making the score 10-0.

Dalton was hit late by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and 15 yards was added to a 39-yard completion to Tyler Boyd. That set up a 33-yard field goal by Nugent to make the score 13-0.

Cincinnati closed the first half with an impressive drive with Dalton going 8-of-9 for 79 yards with a 13-yard TD to Tyler Eifert, making the halftime score 19-0 after Nugent's fourth PAT miss this season which earned him some boos.

But, the Bengals and Dalton picked up right where they left off in the third quarter.

A 44-yard completion to LaFell set up his 8-yard TD making the score 26-0.

Philadelphia finally scored on Wentz's 13-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Ertz with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Darren Sproles added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter but the Eagles couldn't complete the rally.

NOTES: Bengals WR A.J. Green missed his second straight game with a strained right hamstring. He still hopes to return this season. ... Philadelphia was without leading rusher RB Ryan Mathews (knee) and top WR Jordan Matthews (ankle). ... Bengals C Eric Winston made his first start this season. ... Cincinnati honored several past players including Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz prior to Sunday's game as part of the NFL's Legends Program to honor and assist former players