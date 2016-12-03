Vinatieri's field goal gives South Dakota State playoff win

Vinatieri, who was 1 for 7 on kicks beyond 40 yards in the regular season, had plenty of leg into a steady wind.

The Jackrabbits (9-3) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time where they will have a rematch with five-time defending national champion North Dakota State. SDSU beat the Bison 19-17 in the regular season.

SDSU prevailed despite being outgained 321-197 in total yards. SDSU's big-play offense was nowhere to be found until Taryn Christion found Dallas Goedert for 33 yards with less than two minutes left to get the Jacks in field-goal range.

"In the end, what matters is points. I'm really proud of our team to get this win," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. "It's not ideal conditions out here. Bottom line is we found a way to win the football game."

Playing in windy, snowy conditions, Christion completed 20 of 33 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He capped a 78-yard drive by lobbing a 4-yard TD pass to Goedert with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

Goedert had eight catches for 92 yards.

With 10:16 left in the half, Villanova gambled on fourth-and-1 at its own 44 and the Jackrabbits' defense came up big. But the Wildcats held on defense and got the ball back on their own 20.

Villanova drove to the SDSU 6 then prepared for a field goal on third down with seven seconds left.

But head coach Andy Talley changed his mind and went for the TD. Quarterback Zach Bednarczyk hit Alex Padovani over the middle at the goal line. The play was ruled a touchdown and stood up to a review. Gerard Smith's PAT tied it 7-7 at the half.

"We're playing to win," Talley said. "I think they are a little better than us. I was just trying to change momentum. We're in a playoff game fighting for our lives. You gotta go for it."

The Wildcats held the high-powered Jackrabbits' defense to just 124 yards in the first half.

Villanova (9-4) had an opportunity to break the tie with 10:53 left but an illegal participation penalty cost the Wildcats 5 yards and pushed them out of field-goal range.

With 3:28 left, SDSU took the ball on its own 40 and Christion went to work. He ran for a yard and completed two passes down to the Wildcats 23.

Vinatieri was true, barely.

"I was hoping and praying that the ball would keep hooking, but I got the bank shot," Vinatieri said. "To do it in the game and see it go through is huge."

Bednarczyk completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards. Running back Matt Gudzak had 66 yards on 17 attempts.