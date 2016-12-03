No. 7 Concordia hands No. 1 DWU women first loss

The Bulldogs (11-1, 6-0 GPAC) outscored DWU 24-20 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Tigers, who led 62-61 at the end of the third quarter despite trailing the entire first half.

With the game tied at 79, Kristin Sabers drilled a 3-pointer to give DWU an 82-79 lead with 2 minutes and 5 seconds remaining the game. The Tigers would fail to score again as the Bulldogs scored six unanswered points to upend DWU.

Shelby Quinn led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Mary Janovich added 19 points and Quinn Wragge chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds. Concordia went 25-of-69 from the field (36.2 percent), 9-of-35 from behind the arc (25.7 percent) and 26-of-31 from the free-throw line (83.9 percent).

DWU (10-1, 4-1 GPAC) was led by Sabers' 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Rylie Osthus chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Amber Bray netted 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss. Ashley Bray added 12 points, Erica Herrold finished with six points, Kynedi Cheeseman had five points and Sarah Carr recorded three points to round out DWU's scoring.

The Tigers shot 42.4 percent from the floor (25-of-59) and 33.3 percent on 3-pointers (7-of-21). DWU went 25-of-31 from the line (80.6 percent) and won the rebounding battle 45-39. Turnovers hurt the Tigers early in the contest and the team finished the game with 24, while Concordia had 14 turnovers.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from their first loss on Wednesday, when the team hosts Doane at 6 p.m. in the Corn Palace.