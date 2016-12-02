Instead, before all of that takes place, Mesman is at the Tyndall Bakery, working her part-time job of icing and frosting donuts. She's up at 4:15 a.m., at the bakery at 5 a.m. and works a few hours until school starts.

Her approach to the before-school job isn't that different from the way she plays volleyball: a hard-worker who did the job for the Bon Homme volleyball team this season, getting results in the process.

The Cavaliers went 30-6 in 2016—including 15 straight wins to open the season—and finished in fourth place at the Class A state tournament.

Mesman did her part to make it happen. She had 483 kills, 86 blocks and 515 digs in her senior year to help the Cavaliers make their first state tournament trip since 1999. In the process, she reached both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career, achieving both during the state tournament in Watertown.

As a standout player leading her team to postseason success, Mesman has been named The Daily Republic's volleyball player of the year, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff. Mesman won a close contest for the honor, earning 12 points in a voting system that awards five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second, etc.

Platte-Geddes' Jada Nelson and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Myah Selland also received first-place votes, and Mesman's Bon Homme teammate Jeni Schmidt was third in the voting for the award. Other nominees included Mitchell's Mackenzie Miller, Lyman's Shelby Schindler and Platte-Geddes' Alexis Peterson. It's the 17th year of the volleyball award and the first time it has been awarded to an athlete from Bon Homme.

"It was just a crazy season," Mesman said. "We accomplished a lot last year and we had some new teammates this season and to finish the year with even more, it's a great feeling."

A special season

After a 26-win season in 2015, Bon Homme had talented players graduate, leaving Mesman, her teammate Schmidt and setter DeAnn Jelsma to carry the team into the new season. Mesman said it was up to them to lead the team and put them in a position to have success.

"It's easy in a small school like this, you know everyone but you have to put yourself out there and lead from the front," she said.

Mesman said the team gained confidence from beating Platte-Geddes and Wagner earlier in the season, noting it was the point in the season where a trip to the state tournament seemed possible.

"We started to prove to ourselves what we could accomplish," Mesman said.

Her coach, Lindsey Fathke, said the team's successful season in 2015 set the table for more this year.

"I think part of that is once you get that close, it makes you hungry for it," Fathke said. "It's that big apple on the top of the tree."

Fathke said the four-year varsity player set herself apart late in her freshman year as someone who had a strong sense of the game of volleyball, even if her skill level was still developing when she was a younger player.

"She knew when to tip, when to hit," Fathke said. "She knew how to move on the court and how to be smart with the ball in a way that is just natural. She's just very effortless."

Those smarts were helpful as a senior, where Mesman was "like a second coach," Fathke said, who described Mesman as being the glue that held the team together.

"She's very quiet but she has this demeanor that is confident," the coach said. "She doesn't have to say much but she always has players following her lead."

On the court, Bon Homme benefitted from both Mesman and Schmidt, who were able to alternate positions, usually with one player in the back row and the other playing in the front. They've been teammates in sports since the third grade.

"We basically had two of the same person," Mesman said, laughing. "We tried to be aggressive at the net and also run quick plays, because that would allow us to avoid some of the blocks."

Mesman's season hit its high point in the Class A quarterfinal round, when the Cavaliers were forced to fight their way to a five-set win over Milbank Area. Mesman had 25 kills and 40 digs in the win, with both as season-highs. Mesman finished the season with 21 double-doubles for the season and reached double-digit kills and double-digit digs 27 times each.

Hard work continues

Mesman, and her teammate Schmidt, will both play at Dakota Wesleyan University next season. That ended up being more of a coincidence, as the two didn't plan on becoming Tigers together but it worked out that way.

Mesman said she might be moved to an outside hitter role for DWU. It's her ability to play in the back row that could be helpful in college. Mesman said it was a concerted effort on her part to improve her digging and passing because it could help her play at the next level.

"I knew that would be a big part of me getting to where I wanted to be," she said, adding that she's worked on digging and passing in offseason workouts to improve and it's become a part of her game she's proud of.

Mesman, who lives near Springfield, said she would like to study athletic training at DWU with a goal of becoming a physical therapist. That will require some more hard work, but don't expect that to be a problem for Mesman.

"I think the best part of it is that it shows that hard work does pay off," Fathke said. "It's everyone's goal to have a season like we did but Sierra and the team put in the work to make that happen."

Here's more on the other area standouts to be considered for the award, with the point totals in parentheses:

• Nelson (10): Considered the heart and soul of the Black Panthers in the words of coach Jill Kemnitz, the 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter did her part to put Platte-Geddes in the Class B state tournament for a second straight year. Nelson, who will play volleyball at Dakota Wesleyan, had 31 aces, 294 kills, 87 blocks and 337 digs in the regular season and then added 49 kills, 51 digs and 11 blocks at the state tournament, making the Class B all-tournament team and finishing as consolation champions for a second straight year.

• Schmidt (8): A 5-foot-10 middle hitter, Schmidt had 377 kills, 97 blocks and 376 digs in the regular season for the Cavaliers and followed that up with 49 kills in the state tournament, in which Bon Homme finished in fourth place. The future DWU volleyball player was a Class A all-tournament selection.

• Selland (7): Despite playing only part of the season due to injury, the 6-foot-3 senior middle hitter brought the Blackhawks back to the state tournament for a second straight year. She accounted for 30 percent of her team's kills with 228 for the year, had 62 blocks and 73 digs, while serving at 98 percent. At the state tournament, Selland had 52 kills in three matches, earning all-tournament honors.

• Miller (4): A key part of the Kernels turnaround from three wins in 2015 to 17 victories in 2016, the 5-foot-11 sophomore outside hitter finished the season with 341 kills, 26 aces, 45 blocks and 365 digs. She was a first-team all-Eastern South Dakota Conference pick.

• Peterson (2): The Black Panthers' talented middle hitter, Peterson had a team-high 351 kills during the season and 331 digs. The 6-foot-1 senior added 41 kills, 50 digs and 15 blocks at the state tournament as P-G finished in fifth place.

• Schindler (2): The 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter had a big season for the Raiders, hitting 341 kills and helping the Raiders to the Class B state tournament after a three-year hiatus. She had 34 kills at the state tournament, as Lyman finished in eighth place.

Past players of the year

2001 —Marcy Jacobsen, Mitchell

2002 — Chelaine Knudsen, Andes Central

2002 — Chelsey Miller, Mitchell

*Note: 2002 season switch

2003 — Katrina Brooks, Andes Central

2004 — Gina Baldwin, Mitchell

2005 — Kelli Fiegen, Parkston

2006 — Jena Doom, Wagner

2007 — Kelli Fiegen, Parkston

2008 — Keaya Weber, Wagner

2009 — Jilanne Doom, Wagner

2010 — Charlee Nelson, Mitchell

2011 — Dana Misiaszek, Mitchell

2012 — Taylin Alm, Mitchell

2013 — Anna Flitner, Lyman

2014 — Makaela Karst, Mount Vernon/Plankinton

2015 — Makaela Karst, Mount Vernon/Plankinton

2016 — Sierra Mesman, Bon Homme