No. 3 Iowa tops SDSU wrestling 29-8

Iowa won the first five matches of the contest and remained unbeaten in duals this season.

Wagner native Alex Kocer opened the dual for the Jackrabbits, dropping a 9-5 contest to Iowa's Brandon Sorensen, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 149-pounds.

No. 15-ranked David Kocer, Alex's brother, dropped a 4-1 decision to Iowa's Alex Meyer 4-1 in the 174-pound match.

SDSU earned wins by Nate Rotert (197) and Seth Gross (133) in the contest.

The Jackrabbits return to dual action Sunday at the South Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. SDSU takes on Northern State, Dakota Wesleyan and Augustana.