Pierre handles Mitchell in opening dual

While the Governors ended up earning a 54-21 victory on Friday at the MHS gym, Mitchell head coach Travis Carpenter wasn't disappointed with what he saw out of his team's debut.

"We knew the No. 1 team in the state was coming in and it was going to be a battle, but I'm happy with how our kids fought," Carpenter said. "We can't get better if we don't have that fight. It's only up from here."

From the opening match and on, Mitchell was out to prove Pierre would have to earn every point throughout the night.

In the 106-pound match, Mitchell's Kyler Bauder took an early 2-0 lead and escaped with a 5-4 win after Pierre's Jack Van Camp had tied the match at 4.

"It's a kid he's wrestled before and he'd beaten us the last time," Carpenter said. "Kyler had an idea of how to face him going in and he's been doing a great job for us. For a freshman kid to get to 106 (pounds) for the start of the season and then be ready to wrestle, that's extremely important."

Bauder's opening win gave Mitchell an early 3-0 lead in the dual, but Pierre pulled out three straight wins at 113 (Lincoln Turman pin), 120 (Jace Bench-Bresher pin) and 126 pounds (William Turman win by forfeit).

Mitchell's Cole Gerhke scored the Kernels' first pin of the season, taking down Pierre's Cade Hinkle 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the match, making the dual score 18-9.

"We got offensive right away, which is what we preach but our positioning on top wasn't the greatest and Mitchell is great from the bottom," Pierre head coach Shawn Lewis said. "They caught us in a few places where we were out of position."

Pierre picked up a pair of pinfall wins by Austin Senger (138) and Aric Williams (145) to put the Governors up 30-9 in the dual.

"First competition of the year isn't going to be your best. It wasn't their best, it wasn't our best," Carpenter said. "As we work our way through the season and get our mat sense figured out, we'll be in good shape."

The 152-pound match between Mitchell's Kyle Foote and Pierre's Maguire Raske proved to be one of the most exciting in the dual. Foote and Raske went back-and-forth with Raske picking up key reversal points before Foote was able to earn a pin in the final seconds of the third period.

"I just worked hard and tried to get what I can," Foote said. "When it opens, I just go for it. Don't think about it, just go. I thought the team did well, we just have to work on our conditioning a little bit more."

Carpenter said Foote has won a couple of close contests against Raske and was happy to see his junior earn a pinfall win.

"That's a great match and we've wrestled (Foote vs. Raske) the past couple of years," Carpenter said. "It's always a battle like that. It's always going to be one of those crazy types of matches but Kyle is doing a great job for us."

Briggs Havlik followed Foote's pin with a quick fall of his own in the 160-pound match. Havlik quickly dispatched Pierre's Riley Kruger 1:25 into the match. The back-to-back pins put Mitchell within nine points at 30-21, but Pierre was able to win the next five matches with three pins, a 7-4 decision and a win by forfeit in 220 pounds.

It's a quick turnaround for the Kernels, who will compete in the Watertown tournament today at the Civic Arena. But after a strong showing against the defending champions in the first meet of the season, Carpenter said the team can build off its first performance.

"It doesn't get any easier," Carpenter said. "We did a lot little things wrong, that we can talk about and get better at. That's what the first competitions of the year are about: figuring out what we need to work on and getting in the room and taking care of it."

Pierre 54, Mitchell 21

106: Kyler Bauder (M) over Jack Van Camp (P) (5-4); 113: Lincoln Turman (P) over Ryan McGinnis (M) by pinfall (2:30); 120: Jace Bench-Bresher (P) over Tyler Wright (M) by pinfall (3:37); 126: William Turman (P) win by forfeit; 132: Cole Gehrke (M) over Cade Hinkle (P) by pinfall (3:12); 138: Austin Senger (P) over Logan Sparks (M) by pinfall (3:28); 145: Aric Williams (P) over Tim Morgan (M) by pinfall (3:04); 152: Kyle Foote (M) over Maguire Raske (P) by pinfall (5:54); 160: Briggs Havlik (M) over Riley Kruger (P) by pinfall (1:25); 170: Garrett Leesman (P) over Cade Carpenter (M) (7-2); 182: Lucas Stoltenburg (P) over Carter Max (M) by pinfall (1:38); 195: Spencer Sarringar (P) over Carson Max (M) (7-4); 220: Levi Stoltenburg (P) win by forfeit; 285: Ty Paulsen (P) over Zeb Parsons (M) by pinfall (5:50).