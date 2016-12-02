Tolsma set to coach MCS boys basketball team

Tolsma, who worked as an assistant coach with the team last year, will enter his first season as a head coach in 2016-17, replacing Dennis Martin, who stepped down as the team's coach.

"I get to come back and coach at my alma mater and that's something that's really cool," Tolsma said. "I'm excited, hopefully the kids are excited and hopefully the school's excited."

Tolsma takes over for a team that went 9-11 last year and lost all-stater Majok Kur and Ethan Cooper to graduation.

"We have a fun group," Tolsma said. "We lost two key pieces from last year, but these kids have put in a lot of time and effort this summer, so we're ready to take that next step up."

The Golden Eagles will return starters sophomore Alec Nelson, junior Riley O'Neill and senior Zach Bosworth. Tolsma said the team will count on those players throughout the season.

"Alec had a really nice year as a freshman and we're looking for him to step up again this year and look for him to continue to improve," Tolsma said. "Zach Bosworth is our lone senior and we'll look for a lot of leadership from him."

Tolsma also mentioned O'Neill and Christian Cooper as players MCS will look to and mentioned there's plenty of younger players looking to make an impact for the team.

"The biggest goal is improving each and every day," Tolsma said. "Wins and losses are what you look at, but if you do the little things right, those things will take care of themselves."

MCS had a 85-9 record in the four years Tolsma played under then-head coach Tom Young. The former Daily Republic player of the year hopes to see steady growth out of his young team this season.

"We don't want to be at our peak in game one, we want to improve each game and be peaking at the right time, tournament time, and at the end of the year," Tolsma said. "It's a lot of hard work, but I think it'll pay off for this group."

MCS opens its season on Dec. 9 at Iroquois and will play its first home game against Kimball/White Lake on Dec. 15. Other season highlights include playing in the Mike Miller Classic on Dec. 29 at the Corn Palace and traveling to the Dakota State University Basketball Classic on Jan. 28 in Madison.