DEAL: Ten favorite spots in South Dakota to watch prep hoops

And I absolutely love it.

As a young punk growing up west of the Missouri River, there wasn't much for us to do in the winter besides watch basketball.

We packed gyms and traveled hundreds of miles to do so.

For the past decade, I traveled hundreds more miles as a journalist to cover prep basketball in South Dakota.

I have been fortunate as a fan and a journalist, to watch some of the best players, teams and coaches play in some of the best gyms this state has to offer.

So with high school basketball about to start, below are my 10 favorite gyms in South Dakota to watch a high basketball game.

A few notes: 1. There are so many more gyms I'd like to check out (I'm coming for you, Lyman Gardens). 2. Prior to taking this job, I've watched a state tournament at the Corn Palace, but it fails to make this list—for now. I am looking forward to being a regular at the iconic venue. 3. I'd love to hear your favorite places to watch hoops in South Dakota. So hit me up with your favorite spots.

10. Lemmon: The gym in the northwestern part of the state has hosted some memorable postseason games, including the 2012 overtime win by Dupree over then-undefeated Faith for the Region 8B title.

9. Harold Thune Memorial Auditorium in Murdo: Three words: Jones County Invitational. The cracker box gym hosts the annual three-day tournament, which is the longest running basketball tournament in South Dakota. We packed the tiny gym to watch some of best players in south central South Dakota, including Midland twins and future Dakota Wesleyan players Kevin and Kory Petoske.

8. Roncalli Gym, Aberdeen: The "Cavalier Crazies" make this cozy gym a fun environment and a place opposing teams love to play in. Roncalli vs. Groton and Roncalli vs. Sisseton have provided some memorable battles in recent years.

7. Eagle Butte Gym: Eagle Butte loves basketball and the Braves provided us with plenty of memories in the late 1990s. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte has a strong basketball tradition and this gym has seen its fair share of great players, teams and games through the years.

6. Parkview Gymnasium: The Fort Pierre gymnasium hosted the now-defunct Holiday Hoopla. The eight-team Christmas tournament brought in some of best teams and players from around the state. Our favorite player to watch was Alpena-Wessington Springs' Matt Jones. The 6-foot-6 Jones routinely delivered smooth jumpers and crowd-pleasing jams. More recently, the 2013 White River vs. James Valley Christian game was a blast to watch. The home of the Buffaloes is also a popular spot for postseason contests.

5. Scherr-Howe Arena: Similar to the Corn Palace, this historic gym in Mobridge is a perfect place for hoops. The venue, built in 1936, has murals painted by Oscar Howe, who also designed murals at the Corn Palace. Scherr-Howe Arena, which seats 1,400 people, is no longer home to the Tigers, but it now hosts postseason battles.

4. Riggs Gym: The Pierre gym hosts the Region 6A final every year and what a final it always is. No matter who plays in the region title, the fans are in for a treat. You also better get there early, as standing in line hours before the game is the norm. The 2002 Crow Creek vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte region final was a classic.

3. Aberdeen Civic Arena: If rims could talk, these could tell stories of hometown hero Eric Kline, foe Terry DuPris, current NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller, Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemmon and so many, many more players. The 3,200-seat downtown arena now hosts some classic District 2B tournament games. This 80-year-old arena is made for basketball.

2. Wachs Arena: My favorite three days of the year: The State B's in Aberdeen. The 8,000-seat arena is the perfect spot for the state tournament and the Hub City rolls out the red carpet for it. Fans have been treated to some memorable prep games through the years, most notably the 1992 State B title game between Harrold and Warner. Hub City fans also pack the gym to support the Northern State basketball teams during the winter.

1. Rushmore Plaza Civic Center: Between State A tournaments and Lakota Nation Invitational tournaments, it doesn't get better than this place for me. We were spoiled to have watched Jess Heart (Little Wound), Derek Paulsen (Custer), Josh Mueller (West Central), Cory Roth (De Smet) and Chris Stoebner (Harrisburg), among others, during the epic 1999 State A tournament. Heart's 48-point explosion in a loss against the Roth-led Bulldogs in the semifinals is the stuff of legends. In 2001, we watched Mueller put on a show and led the Trojans to their second straight state title. The future University of South Dakota point guard dropped 32, 60 and 55 points in the state tournament. The 2015 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Dell Rapids state title game was a fun one to cover, as well.