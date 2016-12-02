Glanzer, Naasz lead SD Sports Hall of Fame class

The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Class will also include a bevy of outstanding athletes and contributors including basketball greats Dana (Nielsen) Honner and Amy Burnett, world champion bareback rider Marvin Garrett, pole vaulter Duane Rykhus, boxer Jerry James, along with sportswriter Mel Antonen and referee Jim E. Ricketts.

The 10 will be inducted at a banquet April 8, 2017 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

With this class of inductees, the hall will boast a membership of 286.

Glanzer lives in Armour while Honner, Ricketts and James are from Sioux Falls with Naasz in Winner; Burnett in Austin, Texas; Rykhus in Brookings; Garrett in Rozet, Wyoming; Flaagan in Rapid City; and Antonen in Washington, D.C.