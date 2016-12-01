Jurgens also received offers from NAIA schools Dakota State University, University of Jamestown and Briar Cliff. He took visits to all those schools and DWU. His visit to DWU helped lead to his decision to sign with the Matt Wilber-coached Tigers.

"I got to know the players really well and they have a tight group of guys and they are really fun to play with and they really share the ball really well and they communicate well," Jurgens said. "It is awesome to play with them and then Wilber is just a great guy. I think out of all the other colleges, I think I would have the most fun playing for him."

Jurgens attended a DWU basketball game at the Corn Palace earlier this season, which he said helped his decision.

"I thought the atmosphere was amazing because there was a couple thousand people there and it was kind of cool to watch them play and to see where I am going to play when I go there next year," Jurgens said. "It was really cool to see."

Jurgens said his strengths on the court are his inside game and also his ability to stretch the floor with his outside shot.

Jurgens was All-Eastern South Dakota Conference and an All-Metro honorable mention selection last season. Jurgens was also an all-state kicker for the Brandon Valley football team this past season.

Jurgens committed to DWU in October, but wanted to wait until football season was over to sign with the Tigers. Now that he has signed, Jurgens can worry about his senior season for the Lynx.

"I am looking forward to the season," Jurgens said. "We return literally everyone. Last year, everyone was new, like a new everything and now everyone is returning. We have nine senior leaders this year. We have a really skilled team."

DWU fans can get a glimpse of Jurgens when Brandon Valley plays at Mitchell on Jan. 27 at the Corn Palace. Last season, Jurgens torched the Kernels for 22 points, eight rebounds and three 3-pointers in a 69-56 Brandon Valley win at the Corn Palace.

Jurgens, who plans on majoring in sports medicine, is the second player to sign with the DWU men's basketball team. Vermillion point guard Cooper Williams signed with the Tigers in November.