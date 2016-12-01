Yankton's Tessier signs with DWU women's soccer team

Tessier played six seasons for Yankton was a four-year starter for the Gazelles. The 5-foot-10 forward tallied 23 goals and seven assists in her career. She received second team all-state and Eastern South Dakota All-Conference First-Team. Tessier competed on the Yankton Rebels club team where she went to regionals in Ohio.

In addition to soccer, Tessier ran track for six years and was a member of the Gazelle basketball team for four years.