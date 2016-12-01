Yankton's Tessier signs with DWU women's soccer team
Yankton's Madason Tessier signed her national letter of intent to play for the Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team. Tessier is the first member of the 2017 class to sign with DWU.
Tessier played six seasons for Yankton was a four-year starter for the Gazelles. The 5-foot-10 forward tallied 23 goals and seven assists in her career. She received second team all-state and Eastern South Dakota All-Conference First-Team. Tessier competed on the Yankton Rebels club team where she went to regionals in Ohio.
In addition to soccer, Tessier ran track for six years and was a member of the Gazelle basketball team for four years.