Nominees must be starters or key reserves with at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average (4.0 scale) and must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institutions. The selections were determined by a vote of the league's sports information directors.

Gottlob was honored with a 3.92 GPA in business economics. Previously a first-team honoree and a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection in 2015, Gottlob has registered 19 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, during the 2016 campaign. He also has served as a team captain this season.

Selland starting for Augie

Letcher's Shelby Selland is starting for the Augustana University women's basketball team.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore is averaging seven points and five rebounds per game for the 6-2 Vikings. She has also blocked nine shots.

Selland recently scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds in Augie's 92-45 win over Peru State.

The Vikings will host Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State-Mankato today and Saturday respectively in Sioux Falls.

Huber, Kraft tabbed as athletes to watch

Anthony Huber (Augustana University) and Jase Kraft (University of Sioux Falls) were both chosen as athletes to watch in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor track and field release.

Huber, a junior from Ethan, was the field male athlete to watch for Augustana. Huber placed 12th in the shot put and 15th in the weight throw at last season's NSIC Championships.

Kraft, a sophomore from Wessington Springs, was the track male athlete to watch for USF. Kraft won the 1,000-meter and mile runs at the 2015 NSIC Indoor Championships, garnering NSIC Newcomer of the Year honors for the 2014-15 season. Later that year, Kraft ran the 800-meter leg on USF's All-America distance medley relay team, which placed eighth at the NCAA Indoor Championships.