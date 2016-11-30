Second half shooting helps DWU run away from Mustangs

No. 23 Morningside and its bruising lineup had defeated three ranked teams entering the game against No. 10 DWU.

"I think we beat a really good team basketball team," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "I was just really impressed with that team and I thought we did a really good job of offense in the second half."

Morningside's regular rotation included 6-foot-7 Tyler Borchers, 6-foot-6 Bryce Koch and 6-foot-5 Matthew Klemme. The undersized Tigers combatted the Mustangs' size with their deadly outside shooting, especially in the second half.

"We were getting out-rebounded (22-17)," DWU guard Trae Vandeberg said about halftime. "So at halftime, we focused on getting stops and rebounding and running out. I think that is what we did in the second half. It helped us hit shots."

Vandeberg drilled seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points for the Tigers (8-2, 4-0). Nate Davis added four 3-pointers and 20 points. DWU went 12-for-35 from long range.

"Nate Davis and then Trae Vandeberg really got it heated up in the second half," Wilber said.

Ty Hoglund netted 22 points and Jason Spicer tossed in 15 points for the Tigers, who were clinging to a 37-35 halftime lead.

Koch powered the Mustangs (7-3, 2-2) in the first half as they pounded the ball inside. The Dell Rapids product finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

"He is a big five man and he's been tearing it up in our league," Spicer said. "I knew that was I was going to have a big matchup and I am just glad that my guards could help me scrap and get rebounds."

The guards also helped the Tigers go on a number of scoring bursts in the second half and turned the two-point halftime lead into the double-digit victory.

"I was just really happy with our competitiveness in the second half," Wilber said. "I thought we did a really good job competing. They still put up 45 points, but we have got confident shooters."

The game was knotted at 41-41 with 17 minutes left. The Tigers went on runs of 9-0 and 7-0 to put the game away.

"We were taking the same shots we had in the first half," Spicer said. "We just knocked them down in the second half. We pride ourselves on getting great looks every time down. I feel like our guards just stepped up and knocked them down in crunch time."

The outside shooting also takes stress off Spicer, who has now reached double figures in every game this season.

"Spicer has had a good start to the year and teams are going to start keying on him," Vandeberg said. "So we have to take the pressure off him."

Borchers led Morningside with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Ryan Tegtmeier added 16 points.

The Tigers will play at Concordia University Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.

NOTES: DWU senior point guard Tate Martin was recognized before the game for breaking Lynn Frederick's all-time career assist record. Frederick presented Martin a basketball at mid-court prior to the game.

Morningside College (7-3, 2-2 GPAC): Pierce Almond 2-7 0-0 4, Brody Egger 2-9 2-2 6, Ryan Tegtmeier 7-15 0-0 16, Alex Borchers 3-14 2-3 8, Bryce Koch 7-12 2-3 16, Blake Van Ginkel 0-0 1-2 1, Andrew Samadeni 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Van Ginkel 0-1 2-2 2, Wyatt Mounts 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Borchers 9-14 7-8 25, Matthew Klemme 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-75 18-22 80.

Dakota Wesleyan (8-2, 4-0 GPAC): Trae Vandeberg 9-20 4-4 29, Nate Davis 8-16 0-0 20, Tate Martin 1-5 5-6 7, Ty Hoglund 8-16 5-5 22, Jason Spicer 6-12 3-3 15, Collin Kramer 0-1 2-3 2, Aaron Ahmadu 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 19-21 95.

Halftime: DWU 37-35. 3-point field goals: Morningside 2-17 (Almond 0-5, Egger 0-3, Tegtmeier 2-4, A. Borchers 0-4, Van Ginkel 0-1); DWU 12-35 (Vandeberg 7-14, Davis 4-10, Martin 0-2, Hoglund 1-7, Spicer 0-1, Ahmadu 0-1). Rebounds: Morningside 42 (Koch 12, Borchers 12); DWU 38 (Vandeberg 12). Assists: Morningside 8 (A. Borchers 2, T. Borchers 2); DWU 16 (Martin 7). Steals: Morningside 3 (Almond 2); DWU 5 (Vandeberg 2). Blocked shots: Morningside 2 (Koch 2); DWU 2 (Spicer 1, Kramer 1). Fouls: Morningside 21; DWU 19. Turnovers: Morningside 9; DWU 5. Attendance: 1,500.