Without question: No. 1 Tigers roar past No. 9 Mustangs

It was DWU’s first win over Morningside since 2004, a three-time national champion and Great Plains Athletic Conference powerhouse, and the win ended the Mustangs’ 24-game winning streak over the Tigers.

“We did a good job of keeping our mind clear and playing hard,” said DWU head coach Jason Christensen, referencing how his team handled the news about the ranking and then hosted Morningside in a 24-hour span. “The mental toughness they showed tonight was just enormous.”

It was an aggressive, physical battle from the opening tip and the Tigers (10-0, 4-0 GPAC) were up for the task, taking an early 15-10 lead that forced a Morningside timeout.

Morningside’s Lexi Ackerman picked up her third foul early in the second quarter, but the Mustangs trimmed DWU’s lead to 31-30. Two quick Erica Herrold 3-pointers bolstered Tigers lead back up to 37-30 and DWU took a 42-38 lead into halftime.

“Their length gave us problems, we didn’t get much inside and they did a nice job of defending us,” Morningside head coach Jamie Sale said. “Later in the game, we played a little more up-tempo and had some success with that. They played better than us and deserved to win.”

Morningside (6-3, 2-2 GPAC) started the second half strong and reclaimed the lead 47-46 early in the third quarter. It was the first time the Mustangs led since early in the first quarter.

From there, the DWU defense took over.

The Tigers held the Mustangs without a field goal for 5 minutes and 5 seconds spanning between the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter as DWU built its lead up to double digits for the first time at 63-52.

“They really dominated on the boards and got second shots,” said Sale, whose team was outrebounded by the Tigers 36-26. “For a team that can shoot that well, if you give them second shots, they’re going to make you pay.”

Morningside continued to score in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers were able to match the Mustangs, outscoring Morningside 33-29 in the final frame. DWU did most of its damage at the free-throw line, converting 15-of-15 from behind the line in the fourth quarter and finishing the game 26-of-29 from the stripe.

“I do this free-throw drill at the end of practice every day and they just hate it,” Christensen said about his team’s strong free-throw shooting. “This is the reason why we do that drill. There’s been times it's taken us 20 minutes to get done with practice, but I think they are starting to understand why we do things like that.”

Five Tigers scored in double figures, as DWU went 27-of-61 from the field for 44 percent shooting and 11-of-24 from behind the arc for 46 percent.

Sarah Carr, a Huron native, led the Tigers with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Ashley Bray added 19 points and four rebounds. Amber Bray had 13 points, Erica Herrold scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Rylie Osthus chipped in 11 points and six assists.

“I don’t think she knew who Morningside was or how big of game this was, she just came out a played,” Christensen said about Carr’s performance. “She shows no emotion, she just goes and gets the job done. What a performance she put on tonight.”

Morningside (6-3, 2-2 GPAC) was led by Madison Braun’s game-high 28 points, while Lauren Lehmkuhl added 14 points. The Mustangs shot 40 percent from the field (28-69), 21 percent on 3-pointers (5-22) and 69 percent from the free-throw line (20-29).

It doesn’t get any easier for the top-ranked Tigers as DWU takes on No. 7 Concordia on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska. Christensen, who had never beaten Morningside until Wednesday in his seven years coaching at DWU, added he’s yet to win a game at Concordia.

“I’m going to let them enjoy the win tonight and then we go work (today) for Concordia,” Christensen said. “I like their team a lot. They’re a good team and we’ll have to be ready to go.”

MC 18 38 52 81

DWU 24 42 58 91

Morningside College (6-3, 2-2 GPAC)

Lexi Ackerman 2-5 3-7 8, Madison Braun 9-20 7-9 28, Lauren Lehmkuhl 6-16 1-1 14, Rachelle Housh 1-2 0-0 2, Jordyn Moser 4-9 0-0 8, Taylor Bahensky 3-8 3-4 9, Abby Drieling 0-2 4-4 4, Jenna Heine 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Bork 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Hupp 3-3 2-4 8, Tristan Beaulieu 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS: 28-69 20-29 81.

Dakota Wesleyan (10-0, 4-0 GPAC)

Rylie Osthus 2-10 5-5 11, Erica Herrold 4-11 0-0 12, Ashley Bray 6-10 4-4 12, Chesney Nagel 2-3 2-2 6, Amber Bray 5-9 3-3 13, Angie Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Shanna Selby 0-0 0-0 0, Kynedi Cheeseman 1-3 3-4 6, Kristin Sabers 2-5 0-2 5, Sarah Carr 5-10 9-9 19, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 27-61 26-29 91.

Field goal percentage: DWU 44.3, MC 40; 3-point goals: DWU 11-24 (Herrold 4-8, As. Bray 3-4, Osthus 2-4, Cheeseman 1-3, Sabers 1-4, Am. Bray 0-1), MC 5-22 (Braun 3-10, Ackerman 1-4, Bahensky 0-2, Bork 0-1), Rebounds: DWU 36 (Carr 11), MC 26 (Moser 6), Fouls: DWU 19, MC 27, Fouled out: DWU: Osthus, MC: Drieling, Assists: DWU 20 (Osthus 6), MC 8 (Moser 2), Blocks DWU 3 (Nagel 1), MC 3 (Lehmkuhl 2), Turnovers DWU 19, MC 11.