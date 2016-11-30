Litter of Bulldogs headline 11A All-State team

Leighton, a senior, was named to the team as a receiver. He was joined by tailback Jadon Janke, tackle Austin Lohsandt and guard Nate Guthmiller. Defensively, end Marcus VandenBosch, linebacker Riley Janke and defensive backs Jaxon Janke and Noah Guse all earned nods for Madison.

It was a senior-heavy team, with just six underclassmen making the roster as either a first-teamer or honorable mention.

Dell Rapids was well-represented on the All-State team, particularly on defense where three of its four selections were.

Quarriers defensive end Seth Anderson, linebacker Nate McKee and defensive back Hunter Hansen all made the team, while fullback Tanner Heim served as their lone offensive representative.

Fresh off its first state championship game appearance in program history, Tea had three players selected to the team: quarterback Payton Conrad, running back Adam Heien and linebacker Jeremiah Maka.

Aside from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, whose lone representative on the first team was long snapper Wyatt Jewett, the remainder of the 11A All-State team was composed of duos from various schools.

St. Thomas More had a pair of offensive players make the team: Jake Aanderud at receiver and Chase Thurness at center.

Canton had an offense-special teams pairing with tight end Alex DeJong and punter Jake Peterson, while Hot Springs went defense-special teams with defensive back Brice Harkless and kicker Trey Nachtigall.

Dakota Valley's representatives were both in the trenches, offensive tackle Ryan Parker and defensive tackle Brennan Moran, and West Central's pair came on defense: Christian Hackett (defensive tackle) and Aaron Mallinger (linebacker).

Belle Fourche rounded out the offense with guard Jake O'Byrne. The Broncs' Zach Lange made the team as the special teams player.

CLASS 11A all-state team

Offense: Quarterback — Payton Conrad, sr., Tea; Fullback — Tanner Heim, sr., Dell Rapids; Running back — Jadon Janke, jr., Madison and Adam Heien, sr., Tea; Receiver — Mason Leighton, sr., Madison and Jake Aanderud, sr., St. Thomas More; Tight end — Alex DeJong, sr., Canton; Tackle — Ryan Parker, sr., Dakota Valley and Austin Lohsandt, sr., Madison; Guard — Jake O'Byrne, sr., Belle Fourche and Nate Guthmiller, sr., Madison; Center — Chase Thurness, sr., St. Thomas More.

Defense: End — Marcus VandenBosch, sr., Madison and End — Seth Anderson, sr., Dell Rapids; Tackle — Brennan Moran, jr., Dakota Valley and Tackle — Christian Hackett, sr., West Central; Linebacker — Jeremiah Maka, sr., Tea, Aaron Mallinger, sr., West Central, Nate McKee, sr., Dell Rapids and Riley Janke, sr., Madison; Defensive back — Hunter Hansen, sr., Dell Rapids, Jaxon Janke, jr., Madison; Noah Guse, sr., Madison; Brice Harkless, sr., Hot Springs;

Special teams: Kicker — Trey Nachtigall, sr., Hot Springs; Punter — Jake Peterson, sr., Canton;

Special teams player — Zach Lange, sr., Belle Fourche; Long snapper — Wyatt Jewett, sr., Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Honorable mentions: Preston Arity, sr., St. Thomas More; Cameron Fees, sr., St. Thomas More; Kobe Whipple, jr., St. Thomas More; Trevor Pulscher, sr., Dell Rapids; Dawson Kerzman, sr., Dell Rapids; Logan Peterson, sr., Vermillion; Brexton Traversie, sr., Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; Bennett Chesterman, sr., Dakota Valley; Evan Munkvold, sr., Tea; Caden Maciejewski, sr., Hot Springs; Sawyer Prins, sr., Sioux Falls Christian; Kayden Verley, fr., Canton; Devon Garry, jr.,