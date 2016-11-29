Larson honored with USTA regional award

The award was presented at the USTA Northern Annual Awards Banquet Nov. 18 in Bloomington, Minnesota and honors the individual whose efforts have had the greatest impact on promoting and improving recreational and adult competition for that year.

A member of the Mitchell Tennis Association, which guides the operation of leagues, tournaments, special events and communications, Larson has been instrumental in growing the men's leagues, as well as the Mitchell Tennis Classic which has over 300 players participate. Larson also organizes a special event each May, introducing tennis to those in the community and runs a doubles fundraising tournament. He also has served as an assistant coach at Mitchell High School for 12 years.

Recently, Larson and the Mitchell Tennis Association have worked with the USTA and the City of Mitchell in the expansion of their tennis facilities from eight to 12 courts, raising in excess of $300,000 for the project. To recognize his efforts, many local families pooled their resources together in naming one of the four new courts in honor of Larson.

The Northern section of the USTA covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and northwestern Wisconsin. The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the United States and is a not-for-profit organization with more than 760,000 members.